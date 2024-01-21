With Ravens’ victory over Texans, ‘Arrowhead Invitational’ series comes to an end

On Saturday evening, the Baltimore Ravens registered a 34-10 Divisional Round playoff victory over the Houston Texans.

The Texans tried to make it interesting — playing Baltimore to a 10-10 tie at halftime — but in the second half, the Ravens scored 24 unanswered points to win going away.

As the AFC’s No. 1 seed, this gives them the right to host the 2023 season’s AFC Championship next Sunday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The Ravens will be facing the winner of Sunday night’s Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York.

While it will be the fifth time Baltimore has appeared in an AFC title game, it will be the first time it has hosted one.

And with that, the Chiefs’ dream of an unprecedented sixth straight AFC Championship on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium must come to an end.

Since the NFL merger in 1970, a handful of teams — including Andy Reid’s Philadelphia Eagles from 2001 through 2004 — have appeared in four consecutive conference championships. Just two other franchises — the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots — have appeared in five straight. But no team has done what Kansas City has accomplished since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starter in 2018: host five consecutive conference title games.

But should the Chiefs defeat the Bills on Sunday night, they will have accumulated six consecutive appearances in the AFC Championship. Only the Patriots — who made it to eight straight from 2011 through 2018 — have extended a streak that far. That will be the next streak the Chiefs will have their eye on eclipsing — and that will start with a victory on Sunday night.