Chiefs-Bills: How to watch, TV schedule, online streaming, odds and more

The Game
In the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to play the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
The winner of this game will advance to the AFC Championship game hosted by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m.
It will be the first time the Chiefs have played a postseason road game since they registered a 27-10 loss to the New England Patriots on January 16, 2016. In the 14 playoff contests Kansas City has hosted since then, the Chiefs have posted an 11-3 record — and won two of three Super Bowls played on neutral fields.
This will be the sixth postseason matchup between the two teams. While Kansas City has won the last two playoff games against Buffalo on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs haven’t won a road playoff game against the Bills since the 31-7 victory that gave them the AFL championship on New Year’s Day in 1967. But the last time Buffalo won a home postseason game against Kansas City was 30 years ago. On January 23, 1994, the Bills claimed the last of four consecutive AFC Championships with a 30-13 win over the Chiefs.
A week ago Saturday — as winter storm “Gerri” blanketed the northern half of the United States — Kansas City qualified for this contest with a 26-7 home win over the Miami Dolphins. It was the coldest game the franchise had ever hosted. Two days later — after the same storm had postponed their game — Buffalo advanced with a 31-17 defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Lake-effect storms continued to drop snow on western New York this week — prompting the Bills to once again offer fans $20 an hour to help shovel the stadium — but while there will still be snow on the ground, temperatures at kickoff are expected to be near 24° under partly cloudy skies, with a wind chill around 14°. Compared to the -4° reading (and -27° wind chill) at last Saturday’s kickoff in Kansas City, that will feel like paradise.
The teams have already met once this season. In Week 14, the Bills defeated the Chiefs 20-17 at Arrowhead. When the teams last met in Buffalo during the 2020 season, Kansas City went home with a 26-17 victory.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
- Playing surface: Artificial (Titan)
- Game time: 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, January 21, 2024
- Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 24° with winds WSW at 10 mph
- Matchup history: 27-21-1 Bills (regular season)
- Odds: Bills -2.5 , per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Shawn Hochuli (83), umpire Terry Killens (77), down judge Patrick Holt (106), line judge Tim Podraza (47), field judge Anthony Flemming (90), side judge Eugene Hall (103), back judge Greg Meyer (78), replay official Tyler Cerimeli and replay assistant Tim Robinson
- Television broadcast: with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City) and (WIBV/4-Buffalo)
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Bills radio broadcast: with Chris Brown, Eric Wood and Sal Capaccio on WGR (550 AM-Buffalo) and Bills Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 225
2023 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Thu
Sep 7
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
21-20
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 17
|@Jaguars
|EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville
|Won
17-9
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 24
|Bears
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
41-10
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 1
|@Jets
|MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|Won
23-20
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 8
|@Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
|Won
27-20
|Wk
6
|Thu
Oct 12
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
19-8
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 22
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
31-17
|Wk
8
|Sun
Oct 29
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|Lost
24-9
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 5
|Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium
Germany
|Won
21-14
|Wk
10
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
11
|Mon
Nov 20
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
21-17
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 26
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|Won
31-17
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 3
|@Packers
|Lambeau Field
Green Bay
|Lost
27-19
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 17
|@Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
|Won
27-17
|Wk
16
|Mon
Dec 25
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
20-14
|Wk
17
|Sun
Dec 31
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
25-17
|Wk
18
|Sun
Jan 7
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|Won
13-12
|Wk
19
|Sat
Jan 13
|Dolphins
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
26-7
|Wk
20
|Sun
Jan 21
|@Bills
|Highmark StadiumOrchard Park, NY
|CBS
5:30 p.m.
