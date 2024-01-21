Chiefs-Bills: How to watch, TV schedule, online streaming, odds and more

The Game

In the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to play the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

The winner of this game will advance to the AFC Championship game hosted by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m.

It will be the first time the Chiefs have played a postseason road game since they registered a 27-10 loss to the New England Patriots on January 16, 2016. In the 14 playoff contests Kansas City has hosted since then, the Chiefs have posted an 11-3 record — and won two of three Super Bowls played on neutral fields.

This will be the sixth postseason matchup between the two teams. While Kansas City has won the last two playoff games against Buffalo on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs haven’t won a road playoff game against the Bills since the 31-7 victory that gave them the AFL championship on New Year’s Day in 1967. But the last time Buffalo won a home postseason game against Kansas City was 30 years ago. On January 23, 1994, the Bills claimed the last of four consecutive AFC Championships with a 30-13 win over the Chiefs.

A week ago Saturday — as winter storm “Gerri” blanketed the northern half of the United States — Kansas City qualified for this contest with a 26-7 home win over the Miami Dolphins. It was the coldest game the franchise had ever hosted. Two days later — after the same storm had postponed their game — Buffalo advanced with a 31-17 defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lake-effect storms continued to drop snow on western New York this week — prompting the Bills to once again offer fans $20 an hour to help shovel the stadium — but while there will still be snow on the ground, temperatures at kickoff are expected to be near 24° under partly cloudy skies, with a wind chill around 14°. Compared to the -4° reading (and -27° wind chill) at last Saturday’s kickoff in Kansas City, that will feel like paradise.

The teams have already met once this season. In Week 14, the Bills defeated the Chiefs 20-17 at Arrowhead. When the teams last met in Buffalo during the 2020 season, Kansas City went home with a 26-17 victory.

Nuts and bolts