Saturday Divisional Round discussion

In the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to play the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. That game is teed up for a 5:30 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) kickoff on Sunday. But there are three playoff contests before then — two of them on Saturday:
- (11-7) Houston Texans at (13-4) Baltimore Ravens 3:30 p.m. on ESPN/ABC (KMBC/9)
- (10-8) Green Bay Packers at (12-5) San Francisco 49ers 7:15 p.m. on FOX (WDAF/4)
Let’s talk about what we’re seeing in these matchups — and go Texans!
