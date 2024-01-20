 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs make 2 roster announcements ahead of Divisional Round vs. Bills

With Derrick Nnadi ruled out and Charles Omenhiu questionable, the Chiefs have elevated two defensive tackles.

By Pete Sweeney Updated
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs made several announcements by way of their official X account on Saturday afternoon — a day ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills. First, the team provided injury updates on three key players.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was downgraded from questionable to out entirely. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is now questionable due to an illness, and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is now questionable due to a neck injury. Wide receiver Justyn Ross remains questionable. NFL Network’s James Palmer expects Omehinu and Gay to play.

In their next announcement, the Chiefs chose to promote two defensive tackles via standard elevation: Mike Pennel and Matt Dickerson.

This marks the second straight elevation for Pennel, who played 14 defensive snaps against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round game, during which he recorded three tackles. On Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Pennel would work into the lineup, as defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi has already been ruled out for the game due to a triceps injury — and Omenihu’s status is now up in the air.

This will be the fifth playoff appearance for Dickerson — and his first for the Chiefs. During 2023, Dickerson appeared in 12 games for Kansas City, recording 15 tackles (seven solo)

As elevated players, both Pennel and Dickerson will return to the Chiefs’ practice squad on Monday, should the team defeat the Bills and advance to the next round. In the postseason, NFL players may be elevated as often as their teams would like.

