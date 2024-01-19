Chiefs vs. Bills final injury report: Derrick Nnadi ruled out

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, the Chiefs will be at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to face the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round playoff game at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Wanya Morris
|OL
|Concussion
|FP
|LP
|DNP
|OUT
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Tricep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip-Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|LP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|LP
|-
|Donovan Smith
|T
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Rib
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Oblique
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|INJ RSV
Bills
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUEST
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Sam Martin
|P
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Rasul Douglas
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|QUEST
|DaQuan Jones
|DT
|Rest
|FP
|FP
|DNP
|-
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Foot/Rest
|FP
|DNP
|LP
|-
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Tyrel Dodson
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Von Miller
|LB
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Micah Hyde
|S
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs have ruled three players out for the game: wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), left tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep).
- Moore — who remains on injured reserve — would have had to be activated to the 53-man roster to play against the Bills.
- Morris’ statuses indicate that he may have suffered a setback — since he practiced fully on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and then did not practice on Friday. Donovan Smith will start at left tackle against the Bills.
- Head coach Andy Reid specifically confirmed defensive tackle Mike Pennel will be among those who will help to replace Nnadi.
- The Bills ruled out wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), linebacker Baylon Spector (back), cornerback Christian Benford (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (calf).
- The Bills have four questionable players. All of them are key players: linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion), punter Sam Martin (hamstring) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee).
- Although wide receiver Stefon Diggs (foot/rest) is “good to go,” his foot issue is severe enough that he did not practice Thursday and was limited on Friday.
- It’s fair to say Kansas City is healthier than Buffalo entering the Divisional Round.
