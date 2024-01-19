Chiefs vs. Bills final injury report: Derrick Nnadi ruled out

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, the Chiefs will be at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to face the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round playoff game at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Wanya Morris OL Concussion FP LP DNP OUT Derrick Nnadi DT Tricep DNP DNP DNP OUT Kadarius Toney WR Hip-Ankle LP LP LP QUEST Justyn Ross WR Hamstring LP LP LP QUEST Willie Gay LB Neck FP FP LP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf LP LP LP - Donovan Smith T Neck FP FP FP - Noah Gray TE Rib FP FP FP - Rashee Rice WR Hamstring FP FP FP - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Oblique FP FP FP - Charles Omenihu DE Hamstring FP FP FP - Nick Bolton LB Wrist FP FP FP - Deon Bush S Elbow FP FP FP - Skyy Moore WR Knee LP LP DNP INJ RSV

Bills

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Gabe Davis WR Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Baylon Spector LB Back DNP DNP DNP OUT Christian Benford CB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Taylor Rapp S Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT Terrel Bernard LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP QUEST Taron Johnson CB Concussion LP LP LP QUEST Sam Martin P Hamstring DNP LP LP QUEST Rasul Douglas CB Knee LP LP FP QUEST DaQuan Jones DT Rest FP FP DNP - Stefon Diggs WR Foot/Rest FP DNP LP - Josh Allen QB Neck FP FP FP - Leonard Floyd DE Rest DNP FP FP - Tyrel Dodson LB Shoulder LP LP FP - Von Miller LB Rest DNP FP FP - Micah Hyde S Neck FP FP FP -

Some notes

The Chiefs have ruled three players out for the game: wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), left tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep).

for the game: wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), left tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep). Moore — who remains on injured reserve — would have had to be activated to the 53-man roster to play against the Bills.

would have had to be activated to the 53-man roster to play against the Bills. Morris’ statuses indicate that he may have suffered a setback — since he practiced fully on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and then did not practice on Friday. Donovan Smith will start at left tackle against the Bills.

on Wednesday, was on Thursday and then on Friday. Donovan Smith will start at left tackle against the Bills. Head coach Andy Reid specifically confirmed defensive tackle Mike Pennel will be among those who will help to replace Nnadi.

The Bills ruled out wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), linebacker Baylon Spector (back), cornerback Christian Benford (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (calf).

wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), linebacker Baylon Spector (back), cornerback Christian Benford (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (calf). The Bills have four questionable players. All of them are key players: linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion), punter Sam Martin (hamstring) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee).

players. All of them are key players: linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion), punter Sam Martin (hamstring) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee). Although wide receiver Stefon Diggs (foot/rest) is “good to go,” his foot issue is severe enough that he did not practice Thursday and was limited on Friday.

Thursday and was on Friday. It’s fair to say Kansas City is healthier than Buffalo entering the Divisional Round.

For the Thursday injury report, click here.