In latest ‘Reacts’ poll, Chiefs’ fans don’t want Bill Belichick in the AFC West

Chiefs’ fan confidence

Following the team’s 26-7 Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins in the coldest game the franchise had ever hosted, 85% of Kansas City’s fans are now confident in the team’s direction. That’s the highest confidence we’ve seen since Week 8, when it stood at 97%. That was just before the Chiefs suffered a 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. Just three weeks ago (after the Chiefs recorded an ugly 20-14 defeat by the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day) fan confidence had plummeted to just 10%.

Jason Kelce’s retirement

When we put this question into the system on Tuesday, there didn’t seem to be much doubt that Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — the older brother of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce — had told his teammates he was going to retire after his team’s season ended with a 32-9 Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

But when he spoke about it during this week’s “New Heights” podcast with Travis, he said that he “didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose — despite what’s been leaked to the media.” He still acknowledged, however, that he had spoken to his teammates after the game.

“[I] pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is: I got belief in every single one of you guys. Cherish the moments you have in this league. A lot of guys were like, ‘If that’s your last game, I feel sorry for you’ — and I’m like, ‘Don’t feel sorry for me mother******, I had a...”

Overcome with emotion, Kelce could say no more.

So at this moment, it’s unknown whether the longtime Eagles star is retiring. But if he does, just one in five Kansas City fans think his decision will impact his kid brother’s plans.

Bill Belichick to the Chargers?

In 2023, the Chiefs won their eighth consecutive AFC West title — and none of their division rivals finished the season with a winning record. Some fans say they long for the days when division matchups were more competitive. And when former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick entered the job market, there was speculation that he could land with either the Los Angeles Chargers or Las Vegas Raiders, who both have head-coaching openings.

But less than a third of Kansas City’s fans think it would be fun for Belichick to coach the Chargers. The latest reports indicate that Belichick is having additional meetings with the Atlanta Falcons, which suggests the question may end up being academic.

Divisional Round results

Chiefs fans may now be more confident in their team, but fans across the league aren’t necessarily on board with that. They’re picking the Buffalo Bills to win Sunday night’s matchup between the teams at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The might be because they’re aware that this will be the first postseason road game that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has ever played. Maybe they just don’t know that Mahomes plays better (and has a better record) on the road than he does at home.

We won’t tell if you won’t.

AFC Champion

In fact, two thirds of NFL fans think the Baltimore Ravens will not only win in the Divisional Round, but then beat the Bills in the AFC Championship, earning the right to represent the conference at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

NFC Champion

An even larger percentage of NFL fans — more than three in four — think the San Francisco 49ers will prevail in the other conference. Just remember: whom the gods would destroy, they first make overconfident.

