Madden Simulation: Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen in the playoffs

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

The Kansas City Chiefs were driving down the field to start the game, but a Patrick Mahomes pass intended for Travis Kelce was intercepted in the end zone by Micah Hyde.

The Buffalo Bills went on to be perfect on their first drive of the game. A couple of first down plays to Stefon Diggs saw the Bills in a position to punch it in the end zone with James Cook.

After a Chiefs punt on their second drive, the Bills added a Dawson Knox touchdown to go up by two scores.

End of the first quarter: Bills 14, Chiefs 0

Second quarter

The Chiefs’ offense was able to get to the Bills’ 4-yard line right before the quarter ended, and their first play of the second quarter was a quick out route pass to Noah Gray for a touchdown. The Chiefs finally answered back after going down by 14 points.

After Mike Danna was able to stop the Bills’ run play on third-and-short, they were forced to punt. Mahomes and the offense converted four third-down plays and had a 27-yard-catch-and-run from Kadarius Toney. Gray tied the game with a 2-yard fullback dive into the end zone.

Cook would then continue to roll, with a 29-yard touchdown to give the Bills the lead once again. The Bills would add to their lead right before the half via a 23-yard Trent Sherfield touchdown.

End of the second quarter: Bills 28, Chiefs 14

Third quarter

After the Chiefs’ defense forced the Bills offense to a three-and-out coming out of halftime, it looked promising for Kansas City to cut its deficit to one score again. There was a 30-yard play to Kelce to get to the 15-yard line and a Mahomes scramble for a first down, but the drive stalled out inside the 10-yard line.

Butker connected on a field goal to cut the Bills’ lead to 11.

Mahomes threw his third interception of the game. This time, it was a costly one. Rasul Douglas intercepted Mahomes and took it to the house for six.

End of the third quarter: Bills 38, Chiefs 17

Fourth quarter

The Bills continued to dominate the half, but the Chiefs were able to dominate the quarter — scoring three touchdowns (one from Rashee Rice, one from Isiah Pacheco and one from Marquez Valdes-Scantling).

It still wasn’t enough to defeat the Bills.

Final score: Bills 41, Chiefs 38

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 44/60, 513 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT

Josh Allen, 28/40, 358 yards, 2 TD

James Cook 17 att, 112 yards, 2 TD

Isiah Pacheco 7 att, 48 yards, 5 rec, 20 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 13 rec, 177 yards

Kadarius Toney 11 rec, 169 yards

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 8 rec, 110 yards, 1 TD

Trent Sherfield Sr. 11 rec, 161 yards, 1 TD

Stefon Diggs 6 rec, 98 yards

Willie Gay 9 total, 7 solo

L’Jarius Sneed 7 solo

Mike Edwards 10 total, 4 solo

Mike Danna 2 solo, 1 sack