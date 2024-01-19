At one point in the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs had one of the highest turnover percentages in the league. While offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has seen improvement in that area, he is prioritizing the team’s ongoing red-zone struggles.

“It’s unfortunate because we feel like, ‘OK, you eliminate turnovers, you eliminate penalties, and now you get in the red zone, let’s put up touchdowns,’“ Nagy said of the offense’s inability to capitalize once in the red zone.

The reigning Super Bowl champs ended the regular season ranked 17th in the league in red-zone conversions, where just over 50% of their red-zone trips resulted in a touchdown.

Kicker Harrison Butker is having a stellar season, missing only two field goals during the regular season. Nagy said that the offense expects to score touchdowns, not having to rely on Butker’s accuracy.

“There’s been some (games) this year where sometimes you play, you’re not getting touchdowns, but you’re chipping away with the threes — we don’t want that,” Nagy clarified. “If we’re not punting, then we need to score, and if we’re going to score, let’s get touchdowns.”

According to Nagy, allowing quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense to “play fast” has helped the offense find its footing.

“As coaches, we gotta start with ourselves, and how are we letting the players play fast,” Nagy explained. “So whatever that is, whether it’s a personnel, whether it’s the length of a play call, whether it’s subbing guys in and out, allowing the players to play fast, allowing Pat to play fast, and when you do that, usually good things happen.”

Nagy said that to reduce the amount of costly errors, the offense needs to work in unity with one another.

“The players…they’ve also got to understand working together so that when they do play fast, and they know what they’re doing, you’re going to eliminate those penalties, eliminate the mistakes — the things that we were getting frustrated over,” Nagy said.

“So that’s what we did, and I think that’s growth for us, but we know in the end we want more touchdowns, we want to score more, but there’s a process to it.”