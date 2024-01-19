 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Staff predictions for NFL Divisional Round games

The Chiefs are playing the Bills on Sunday night, but we’re picking all of the Divisional Round matchups.

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

We’ve now reached the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs!

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS (locally on KCTV/5) with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored to win.

But before then, there are three other matchups.

Saturday

Sunday

We’ll bring you our predictions for the Chiefs-Bills game in a later article. But here are our picks for the other three Divisional Round matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 178-97-3

Poll

Which team wins Texans (11-7) at Ravens (13-4)?

view results
  • 45%
    Texans
    (646 votes)
  • 54%
    Ravens
    (782 votes)
1428 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (10-8) at 49ers (12-5)?

view results
  • 21%
    Packers
    (301 votes)
  • 78%
    49ers
    (1116 votes)
1417 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (10-8) at Lions (13-5)?

view results
  • 20%
    Buccaneers
    (290 votes)
  • 79%
    Lions
    (1128 votes)
1418 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 10-6-0
Week 2 picks 12-4-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 11-5-0
Week 5 picks 8-6-0
Week 6 picks 10-5-0
Week 7 picks 5-8-0
Week 8 picks 11-5-0
Week 9 picks 11-3-0
Week 10 picks 9-5-0
Week 11 picks 8-6-0
Week 12 picks 11-4-1
Week 13 picks 10-3-0
Week 14 picks 6-9-0
Week 15 picks 11-5-0
Week 16 picks 10-4-2
Week 17 picks 12-4-0
Week 18 picks 10-6-0
Week 19 picks 3-3-0
Total 178-97-3
(0.6457)

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Rocky Magaña 166 90 0 0.6484
2 2 John Dixon 175 97 0 0.6434
3 3 Stephen Serda 173 96 0 0.6431
4 4 Ron Kopp Jr. 172 97 0 0.6394
5 5 Pete Sweeney 120 69 0 0.6349
6 6 Matt Stagner 169 101 0 0.6259
7 7 Jared Sapp 169 103 0 0.6213
8 8 Kramer Sansone 165 106 0 0.6089
9 9 Nate Christensen 162 110 0 0.5956
10 10 Dakota Watson 160 111 0 0.5904
11 11 Ashley Justice 158 114 0 0.5809
12 12 Maurice Elston 96 74 0 0.5647

