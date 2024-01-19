We’ve now reached the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs!

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS (locally on KCTV/5) with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored to win.

But before then, there are three other matchups.

Saturday

Sunday

We’ll bring you our predictions for the Chiefs-Bills game in a later article. But here are our picks for the other three Divisional Round matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 178-97-3

Poll Which team wins Texans (11-7) at Ravens (13-4)? Texans

Ravens vote view results 45% Texans (646 votes)

54% Ravens (782 votes) 1428 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Packers (10-8) at 49ers (12-5)? Packers

49ers vote view results 21% Packers (301 votes)

78% 49ers (1116 votes) 1417 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (10-8) at Lions (13-5)? Buccaneers

Lions vote view results 20% Buccaneers (290 votes)

79% Lions (1128 votes) 1418 votes total Vote Now