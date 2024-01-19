We’ve now reached the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs!
The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS (locally on KCTV/5) with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored to win.
But before then, there are three other matchups.
Saturday
- (11-7) Houston Texans at (13-4) Baltimore Ravens 3:30 p.m. on ESPN/ABC (KMBC/9)
- (10-8) Green Bay Packers at (12-5) San Francisco 49ers 7:15 p.m. on FOX (WDAF/4)
Sunday
- (10-8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (13-5) Detroit Lions 2:00 p.m. on NBC (KSHB/41)
We’ll bring you our predictions for the Chiefs-Bills game in a later article. But here are our picks for the other three Divisional Round matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 178-97-3
Poll
Which team wins Texans (11-7) at Ravens (13-4)?
-
45%
Texans
-
54%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Packers (10-8) at 49ers (12-5)?
-
21%
Packers
-
78%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (10-8) at Lions (13-5)?
-
20%
Buccaneers
-
79%
Lions
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 2 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 5 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 6 picks
|10-5-0
|Week 7 picks
|5-8-0
|Week 8 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 9 picks
|11-3-0
|Week 10 picks
|9-5-0
|Week 11 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 12 picks
|11-4-1
|Week 13 picks
|10-3-0
|Week 14 picks
|6-9-0
|Week 15 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 16 picks
|10-4-2
|Week 17 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 18 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 19 picks
|3-3-0
|Total
|178-97-3
(0.6457)
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Rocky Magaña
|166
|90
|0
|0.6484
|2
|2
|John Dixon
|175
|97
|0
|0.6434
|3
|3
|Stephen Serda
|173
|96
|0
|0.6431
|4
|4
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|172
|97
|0
|0.6394
|5
|5
|Pete Sweeney
|120
|69
|0
|0.6349
|6
|6
|Matt Stagner
|169
|101
|0
|0.6259
|7
|7
|Jared Sapp
|169
|103
|0
|0.6213
|8
|8
|Kramer Sansone
|165
|106
|0
|0.6089
|9
|9
|Nate Christensen
|162
|110
|0
|0.5956
|10
|10
|Dakota Watson
|160
|111
|0
|0.5904
|11
|11
|Ashley Justice
|158
|114
|0
|0.5809
|12
|12
|Maurice Elston
|96
|74
|0
|0.5647
