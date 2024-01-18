Chiefs vs. Bills Thursday injury report: Donovan Smith trending for second straight start

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, the Chiefs will be at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York to face the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round playoff game at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Tricep
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Wanya Morris
|OL
|Concussion
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip-Ankle
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Donovan Smith
|T
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Rib
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Oblique
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|INJ RSV
Bills
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Foot/Rest
|FP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Tyrel Dodson
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Rasul Douglas
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Sam Martin
|P
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Von Miller
|LB
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Micah Hyde
|S
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) has missed the first two practices of the week
- Wide receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) remained limited.
- Wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), who remains on injured reserve, was also limited for the second straight day. Moore would have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play against the Bills.
- Chiefs left tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) was downgraded from a full participant to limited, adding reason to believe Donovan Smith will once again start at the position in the Divisional Round.
- For the Bills, wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) and cornerback Christian Benford (knee) remained out of practice. Punter Sam Martin (hamstring) returned to practice as a limited participant.
- Defensive end Leonard Floyd (rest) and outside linebacker Von Miller (vet rest) were back to full participants.
- Cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) remained limited, though he anticipates being available to play the Chiefs on Sunday. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (foot/rest) got a rest day after practicing on Wednesday.
