Chiefs vs. Bills Thursday injury report: Donovan Smith trending for second straight start

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, the Chiefs will be at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York to face the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round playoff game at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Derrick Nnadi DT Tricep DNP DNP - - Wanya Morris OL Concussion FP LP - - Kadarius Toney WR Hip-Ankle LP LP - - Justyn Ross WR Hamstring LP LP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf LP LP - - Donovan Smith T Neck FP FP - - Noah Gray TE Rib FP FP - - Rashee Rice WR Hamstring FP FP - - Charles Omenihu DE Hamstring FP FP - - Nick Bolton LB Wrist FP FP - - Deon Bush S Elbow FP FP - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Oblique FP FP - - Skyy Moore WR Knee LP LP - INJ RSV

Bills

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Gabe Davis WR Knee DNP DNP - - Stefon Diggs WR Foot/Rest FP DNP - - Terrel Bernard LB Ankle DNP DNP - - Baylon Spector LB Back DNP DNP - - Christian Benford CB Knee DNP DNP - - Taylor Rapp S Calf DNP DNP - - Tyrel Dodson LB Shoulder LP LP - - Rasul Douglas CB Knee LP LP - - Taron Johnson CB Concussion LP LP - - Sam Martin P Hamstring DNP LP - - Josh Allen QB Neck FP FP - - Leonard Floyd DE Rest DNP FP - - Von Miller LB Rest DNP FP - - Micah Hyde S Neck FP FP - -

Some notes

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) has missed the first two practices of the week

the first two practices of the week Wide receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) remained limited .

. Wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), who remains on injured reserve , was also limited for the second straight day. Moore would have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play against the Bills.

, was also for the second straight day. Moore would have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play against the Bills. Chiefs left tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) was downgraded from a full participant to limited , adding reason to believe Donovan Smith will once again start at the position in the Divisional Round.

participant to , adding reason to believe Donovan Smith will once again start at the position in the Divisional Round. For the Bills, wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) and cornerback Christian Benford (knee) remained out of practice . Punter Sam Martin (hamstring) returned to practice as a limited participant.

. Punter Sam Martin (hamstring) returned to practice as a participant. Defensive end Leonard Floyd (rest) and outside linebacker Von Miller (vet rest) were back to full participants.

participants. Cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) remained limited, though he anticipates being available to play the Chiefs on Sunday. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (foot/rest) got a rest day after practicing on Wednesday.

