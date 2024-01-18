Travis & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast: surviving in the Arctic

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce — host a weekly podcast called "New Heights." The title is an homage to the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, neighborhood in which they grew up.

In this week’s episode, Travis talked about the best (and worst) ways to keep warm during a football game where wind chills are 27 degrees below zero — and being nominated for a People’s Choice Award.

1. Travis was nominated for a People's Choice Award

Coming off a season where he missed out on gaining 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in eight years, Travis was nominated for the People’s Choice Athlete of the Year award.

“F*cking nonsense,” he exclaimed. “What did I do to get Athlete of the Year? I did SNL?”

Travis’ biggest objection was that he was included among other athletes that he feels are more deserving — including LeBron James, Coco Gauff, Lionel Messi and Simone Biles.

“How am I on this?” he asked incredulously.

Travis’ girlfriend — megastar Taylor Swift — is also nominated for five People’s Choice awards. In case you hadn’t yet heard, she is one of the most famous and successful humans on planet Earth.

The People’s Choice Awards have been around since 1975. Currently sponsored by E! Entertainment Television, the awards presentation will be broadcast by NBC on February 18.

2. How to survive the cold

On Saturday night, the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in a Wild Card game where the temperature was four degrees below zero — with wind chills near 27 below. It was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

“That was cold as f*ck,” said Travis. “It was shocking how cold it was.”

Travis said some moments were tolerable — like being by the heaters on the sideline or in the locker room. But being on the field was an entirely different story.

“When you walk out on the field, the temperature just drops... and you feel it in your hands, and you feel it in your toes — your face.”

Travis said that like his head coach Andy Reid, his mustache was icing over.

“Everyone saw Coach Reid’s ‘stache,” he said. “I could feel mine hardening up.”

Can you spot the difference at the end? @Experian pic.twitter.com/ZRA6CFYQ8m — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 17, 2024

Travis said that his teammates tried different tactics to stay warm — with varying degrees of success.

“I know some guys who used some heat warmers on their hands, in their pockets and in their shoes,” he recalled.

But for one (unnamed) Chiefs player, that backfired.

“I’m not going to say who it was,” said Travis. “But one of the guys double-socked it up, foot warmer on top, inside his shoe and then spatted his shoe — so you got pressure kind of pushing down on it. [He] ended up getting two golf [ball] sized blisters on the top of his feet. Looking at it, I was like, ‘Damn, dude! That had to hurt the entire f*cking game! Did you not feel it?’”

As this writing, nobody is listed on Kansas City’s injury report with a foot injury — so this player’s identity will remain a mystery.

3. Patrick Mahomes’ helmet

It was so cold that when he was tackled halfway through the third quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ helmet broke.

A piece of Patrick Mahomes' helmet came flying off. pic.twitter.com/m2bFObIhnq — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Like most of us, Travis had never seen anything like that before.

“That was wild,” he remarked. “I’m looking at this guy telling me the play — and I’m looking through his helmet at the skin on his head — and I’m like, ‘You’re not allowed to play with this.’”

The officials made Mahomes switch to a backup helmet — but it was so cold that he struggled to get it on his head.

Nice shot of Patrick Mahomes' helmet smash. Photo by Emily Curiel of the @KCStar ... pic.twitter.com/jtn6ZuxC0E — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) January 14, 2024

“Think about this,” joked Travis. “Your helmet. You were talking about it last week — how your helmet, how you kind of put it on the floor mat so it heats up. That thing was rock hard.”

The sight of Mahomes' cracked helmet is an image that Chiefs fans will remember for some time — and it’s one that Travis will not soon forget, either.

“Patty Mahomes, man,” he marveled. “A warrior. A f*cking warrior!”

Mahomes on his helmet-cracking run:



"I was trying to get in there. Young Pat would have got in." pic.twitter.com/2uofjIQdfS — ️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) January 14, 2024

For his part, Mahomes said that the younger version of himself would have found a way to juke the defender and get in the end zone.