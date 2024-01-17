Chiefs make 6 roster moves on Wednesday

As the Kansas City Chiefs spent Wednesday preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round playoff game this Sunday evening, the official NFL transactions report shows that the team made six roster moves.

One of them had already been partially reported. Some outlets had announced that the Chiefs had signed former Florida defensive back Trey Dean. No one knew, however, whether Dean was being signed to the active roster, the practice squad or a Reserve/Future contract. We now know that the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Dean — signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent last spring — is joining Kansas City’s practice squad.

There was space available on the practice squad roster because the Chiefs have also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen to the roster. The 26-year-old first joined the league as a UDFA out of Army for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he served as a special teams player. He’s spent the last two seasons on Kansas City’s taxi squad, from which he has been elevated to appear in three games — one in 2022 and two more this season.

Christiansen takes a roster spot that opened on Wednesday when the team placed Cam Jones — another special teams linebacker — on its Reserve/Injured list. Since a player must miss at least four of the current season’s games before they can return from injured reserve, this effectively ends Jones’ season. He appeared in all 18 of the Chiefs’ 2023 games.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs also signed two players to Reserve/Future contracts for the 2024 season: former Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph and former South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith.

Joseph — a second-round draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 — spent two years with the Cowboys. In 2023, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound player played for the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Smith — a sixth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2021 — spent two seasons in Carolina before landing on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad in 2023.

Neither of these players is eligible to play for the team this season. Reserve/Future contracts activate at the beginning of the league year in mid-March. Both of these players will be on Kansas City’s 90-man offseason roster, hoping to find a spot on next season’s team.

The team’s final move was announced earlier on Wednesday by head coach Andy Reid: designating wide receiver Skyy Moore for a return from the Reserve/Injured list, opening a 21-day window in which he may be activated to the roster.