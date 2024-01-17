Chiefs vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Chiefs only missing Derrick Nnadi

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, the Chiefs will be at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York to face the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round playoff game at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Derrick Nnadi DT Tricep DNP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Hip-Ankle LP - - - Justyn Ross WR Hamstring LP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf LP - - - Donovan Smith T Neck FP - - - Wanya Morris OL Concussion FP - - - Noah Gray TE Rib FP - - - Rashee Rice WR Hamstring FP - - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Oblique FP - - - Charles Omenihu DE Hamstring FP - - - Nick Bolton LB Wrist FP - - - Deon Bush S Elbow FP - - - Skyy Moore WR Knee LP - - INJ RSV

Bills

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Gabe Davis WR Knee DNP - - - Leonard Floyd DE Rest DNP - - - Terrel Bernard LB Ankle DNP - - - Von Miller LB Rest DNP - - - Baylon Spector LB Back DNP - - - Christian Benford CB Knee DNP - - - Taylor Rapp S Calf DNP - - - Sam Martin P Hamstring DNP - - - Tyrel Dodson LB Shoulder LP - - - Rasul Douglas CB Knee LP - - - Taron Johnson CB Concussion LP - - - Josh Allen QB Neck FP - - - Micah Hyde S Neck FP - - -

Some notes