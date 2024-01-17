Chiefs vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Chiefs only missing Derrick Nnadi

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, the Chiefs will be at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York to face the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round playoff game at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Tricep
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip-Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Donovan Smith
|T
|Neck
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Wanya Morris
|OL
|Concussion
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Rib
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Oblique
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|INJ RSV
Bills
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Von Miller
|LB
|Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Back
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|Calf
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Sam Martin
|P
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Tyrel Dodson
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Rasul Douglas
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|Concussion
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Neck
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Micah Hyde
|S
|Neck
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs listed only defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) as a non-participant.
- Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and Justyn Ross (hamstring), who were inactive last game, were limited participants to start the week. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) was also limited, likely as a precaution.
- Wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), who remains on injured reserve, was limited. Moore would have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play against the Bills.
- Both left tackles — Donovan Smith (neck) and Wanya Morris (concussion) — were full participants, so the Chiefs will have their pick at who starts against Buffalo.
- The Bills had a laundry list of players who did not practice, including wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee). defensive end Leonard Floyd (rest), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), outside linebacker Von Miller (vet rest), cornerback Christian Benford (knee) and punter Sam Martin (hamstring).
- Cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) was limited, though he anticipates being available to play the Chiefs on Sunday. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) and cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) were also limited.
