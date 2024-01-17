 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Chiefs only missing Derrick Nnadi

On Sunday evening, Buffalo hosts Kansas City for a Divisional Round playoff game.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, the Chiefs will be at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York to face the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round playoff game at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Derrick Nnadi DT Tricep DNP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Hip-Ankle LP - - -
Justyn Ross WR Hamstring LP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf LP - - -
Donovan Smith T Neck FP - - -
Wanya Morris OL Concussion FP - - -
Noah Gray TE Rib FP - - -
Rashee Rice WR Hamstring FP - - -
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Oblique FP - - -
Charles Omenihu DE Hamstring FP - - -
Nick Bolton LB Wrist FP - - -
Deon Bush S Elbow FP - - -
Skyy Moore WR Knee LP - - INJ RSV

Bills

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Gabe Davis WR Knee DNP - - -
Leonard Floyd DE Rest DNP - - -
Terrel Bernard LB Ankle DNP - - -
Von Miller LB Rest DNP - - -
Baylon Spector LB Back DNP - - -
Christian Benford CB Knee DNP - - -
Taylor Rapp S Calf DNP - - -
Sam Martin P Hamstring DNP - - -
Tyrel Dodson LB Shoulder LP - - -
Rasul Douglas CB Knee LP - - -
Taron Johnson CB Concussion LP - - -
Josh Allen QB Neck FP - - -
Micah Hyde S Neck FP - - -

Some notes

  • The Chiefs listed only defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) as a non-participant.
  • Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and Justyn Ross (hamstring), who were inactive last game, were limited participants to start the week. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) was also limited, likely as a precaution.
  • Wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), who remains on injured reserve, was limited. Moore would have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play against the Bills.
  • Both left tackles — Donovan Smith (neck) and Wanya Morris (concussion) — were full participants, so the Chiefs will have their pick at who starts against Buffalo.
  • The Bills had a laundry list of players who did not practice, including wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee). defensive end Leonard Floyd (rest), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), outside linebacker Von Miller (vet rest), cornerback Christian Benford (knee) and punter Sam Martin (hamstring).
  • Cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) was limited, though he anticipates being available to play the Chiefs on Sunday. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) and cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) were also limited.

In This Stream

Once again, it’s the Chiefs and Bills in the playoffs — this time in Buffalo

View all 8 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Submit your game predictions!

APP subscribers, don't forget to submit your game predictions for a chance to win a t-shirt and be featured in next week's recap. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up today for 25% off with code PLAYOFFS25 and a free trial.