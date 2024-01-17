 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Skyy Moore returns to practice; plus 5 other Chiefs notes

The wide receiver now has 21 days to be activated to the 53-man roster

By Pete Sweeney
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that wide receiver Skyy Moore would be designated to return to practice on Wednesday, opening up a 21-day window in which the Chiefs need to activate him to the 53-man roster.

During the brief look open to media members, Moore, who suffered a knee injury in mid-December, appeared to be moving well, though Kansas City would have to make room for him on the 53-man roster if he were to participate in Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Wide receivers Jusyn Ross and Kadarius Toney each logged limited sessions and were tagged as questionable last week before being ruled in for the Chiefs’ Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Both were spotted working on Wednesday.

Rookie left tackle Wanya Morris was unavailable to practice last week as he worked through the concussion protocol. Morris didn’t play in the game, and Donovan Smith returned to the starting lineup. Morris returned to the field on Wednesday.

It’s unclear if Morris would return to a starting position if he can find his way out of the protocol by this weekend — though it’s likely Kansas City would play Smith, who was originally the starter.

Linebacker Cam Jones and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi were held out of Wednesday’s practice.

