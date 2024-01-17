Share All sharing options for: Once again, it’s the Chiefs and Bills in the playoffs — this time in Buffalo

As winter storm “Gerri” blanketed the northern half of the country during Wild Card Weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Divisional Round with a 26-7 home win over the Miami Dolphins. It proved to be the coldest game the franchise had ever hosted. Two days later — after “Gerri” had postponed their game by a day — the Buffalo Bills earned the right to host Kansas City by handing the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-17 defeat.

So while lake-effect storms dumped more snow on western New York during the middle of the week, the Bills prepared to host the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday evening. While there will still be snow on the ground, temperatures at kickoff are expected to be near 20° under partly cloudy skies — a veritable heat wave compared to the -4° reading at last Saturday’s kickoff in Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Bills have now met six times since Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have been the team’s respective starting quarterbacks. Each squad has won three of the six games — five of which have been in Kansas City. The Chiefs, however, have won both playoff matchups at Arrowhead Stadium, while Buffalo has won the last three regular-season contests played there — including its 20-17 victory over Kansas City in Week 14.

The Bills are hoping that finally getting a postseason matchup at home will make the difference against the Chiefs. But the last time the teams played there — during 2020’s regular season — Kansas City left Orchard Park with a 26-17 victory.