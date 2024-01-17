 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Jason’s retirement affect Travis Kelce? Take the ‘Reacts’ fan survey

Let’s hear what you have to say about the Chiefs!

By John Dixon
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans — and fans across the country.

Sign up here to answer weekly national NFL questions via email — or answer this week’s Chiefs poll right here.

Later in the week, we’ll bring you all the results of this week’s polls. Click here to see recent results.

Please note that the third question should read, ”Would it be fun to have have Bill Belichick coaching an AFC West team?”

