Arrowheadlines: Tyreek Hill makes light of being jammed by L’Jarius Sneed

The Kansas City Chiefs defense bullied the Miami Dolphins in the bitter cold at Arrowhead Stadium in Saturday’s 26-7 domination during Super Wild Card Weekend. Physical K.C. cornerback L’Jarius Sneed highlighted the pummeling on one particular play, jamming Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill into the netherworld to help force a third-and-17 sack of Tua Tagovailoa following the two-minute warning in the first half with the score still 13-7. Hill acknowledged the play on social media on Monday.

Jammed my ahh to Cancun https://t.co/ZQP8i3QWMp — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 15, 2024

Josh Allen has a challenge for #billsmafia next week against the Chiefs



"we're going to need a fantastic atmosphere...the vibe, the energy, the juice we can use from that..."#bills #nfl pic.twitter.com/MK8cVIfK5G — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) January 16, 2024

10 Quick Facts About the Chiefs’ Wild Card Round Victory Over Miami | Upon Further Review | The Mothership

5. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to his 12th career playoff victory. Mahomes matched Tom Brady for the most postseason victories (12) by a quarterback through seven seasons in league history on Saturday, and keep in mind, Mahomes wasn’t the Chiefs’ primary starter during his rookie campaign in 2017. Additionally, Mahomes now has the eighth-most postseason victories by a quarterback in NFL history, passing Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Aaron Rodgers (who are all tied with 11). Only Brady (35), Joe Montana (16), Terry Bradshaw (14), John Elway (14), Peyton Manning (14), Brett Favre (13) and Ben Roethlisberger (13) own more career postseason victories than the 28-year-old Mahomes. The Chiefs’ 12 playoff victories since 2018 lead the NFL by five wins.

Andy Reid’s frozen moustache stars in Kansas City Chiefs playoff win as temperatures plummet | Yahoo Sports

Andy Reid’s iconic moustache was the star of the show as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins in the AFC’s wildcard round. Saturday night’s game was played in below-freezing conditions at Arrowhead Stadium, where the temperature was -20C, with a wind chill of -28C. It was the fourth coldest game in NFL history. Reid, head coach of the Chiefs, was one to feel the brunt of the harsh conditions - with his moustache freezing and forming icicles above his mouth.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Jets get Aaron Rodgers another playmaker; Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gets more protection | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Guyton OT OKLAHOMA • JR • 6’7” / 328 LBS Left tackle Donovan Smith is a free agent after the season, and right tackle Jawaan Taylor hasn’t lived up to his contract. Rookie Wanya Morris has been capable in spot duty, but NFL teams are intrigued by Tyler Guyton’s size and athleticism.

Jim Harbaugh to interview with Los Angeles Chargers for coach vacancy | USA Today

Harbaugh has a meeting scheduled with the Los Angeles Chargers this week about the team’s head-coach opening, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the team’s intentions. NFL Network was the first to report the news. The Chargers are the first team Harbaugh is meeting with during this year’s head-coaching hiring cycle. He spoke with the Denver Broncos last year and the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

Atlanta Falcons interview Bill Belichick for head-coaching job | ESPN

The Falcons announced Monday they have interviewed former New England coach Bill Belichick for their head-coaching vacancy, the first known interview done by Belichick since he and the Patriots mutually parted ways last week. Belichick, 71, has been a head coach for 29 seasons — 24 in New England and five in Cleveland, compiling a 302-165 record and collecting six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. One of those Super Bowl victories came against the Falcons, after New England came back from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI to win 34-28 in overtime. It was a moment that was mentioned in a wide-ranging news conference with Falcons owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay last Monday, after the team fired Arthur Smith following three seasons as Atlanta’s coach.

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni on job status after late-season collapse, playoff exit: ‘I’m thinking about the guys’ | NFL.com

One year after competing in Super Bowl LVII and seven weeks after reigning over the rest of the NFL with a 10-1 record, Philadelphia was obliterated, 32-9, by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round to end its season with an ugly whimper. It was a shocking, uninspired fall for which head coach Nick Sirianni will likely bear the brunt of the blame — but when asked during his postgame news conference if he’s concerned about his job status, Sirianni chose to focus on what the loss meant for his players rather than what it means for his future. “I’m not thinking about that,” he said. “I’m thinking about the guys. Again, there’s a lot of guys in that locker room, all the guys in that locker room, every single one of them that put their heart and soul into this. I’m not worried about me.” He added he does not yet have an end-of-season meeting scheduled with owner Jeffrey Lurie. “Again, like I said, I’m not there yet,” Sirianni told reporters. “I don’t know exactly quite yet, wasn’t expecting it to end tonight. It did. I’ll put together a schedule here on the plane ride home and then tomorrow.”

USC QB Caleb Williams intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft | NFL.com

USC quarterback Caleb Williams intends to forgo his remaining college football eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per a source. One of the most celebrated and talented college players of the past few seasons, Williams was the 2022 Heisman Trophy Award winner and has thrown for more than 10,000 pass yards in three college seasons. Williams, who turned 22 years old in November, is viewed by some as a potential franchise quarterback in the NFL, given his excellent arm talent, athleticism and creativity.

Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional Round: The 3 biggest questions

2. What is the Chiefs’ answer if the Bills incorporate Josh Allen’s legs? One point of conversation with the Bills is always how often they can press the button of utilizing Josh Allen as a designed runner in the running game. When they do it, it’s devastating for defenses, but the challenges of keeping Allen healthy have always left the Bills being cautious to do it. Since Allen broke out in 2020, he’s gone from 30 designed quarterback runs to 47, 26 and 21 designed runs this year. They like to save as much physical punishment from Allen as possible, so limiting it to a “break in case of emergency” strategy makes sense. However, against the best opponents, particularly Kansas City, the Bills love calling designed runs for Allen. Including the playoffs, here are Allen’s last four games against the Chiefs when the offense calls a designed run. All data courtesy Pro Football Focus; Week 5, 2021: four carries, 39 yards Divisional Round, 2021: eight carries, 62 yards Week 6, 2022: two carries, 10 yards Week 14: three carries, 14 yards They haven’t done it as much since New York Giants coach Brian Daboll left Buffalo, but when they’ve done it, it’s been in big spots in the fourth quarter. They’re willing to let Allen play in designed run situations, and I would expect a heavy dosage of it this week against the Chiefs.

The #Panthers are interviewing #Chiefs VP of Football Operations Brandt Tillis and #Ravens VP of Football Administration Nick Matteo today for their vacant GM opening, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2024

