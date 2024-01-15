Chiefs open as road underdogs against Bills in Divisional round of playoffs

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play a Divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Since we’re talking about a game in Buffalo during January, Sunday’s weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 22° and WSW winds at 11 mph. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on CBS and Paramount+ — and locally on KCTV/5.

This is because the second-seeded Bills defeated the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 on Monday afternoon — after the third-seeded Chiefs defeated the sixth-seeded Miami Dolphins 26-7 on Saturday evening. Earlier that day, the fourth-seeded Houston Texans had defeated the fifth-seeded Cleveland Browns 45-14 — so the first-seeded Baltimore Ravens will host the Texans in the Divisional round. That game will be on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and KMBC/9.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a two-point underdog against Buffalo. Baltimore has opened as a 9.5-point favorite over the Texans.