Chiefs will visit Bills in Divisional round matchup

With the conclusion of the Wild Card round — and the Buffalo Bills’ 31-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers — the league has announced dates and times for the next weekend’s Divisional round matchups. Two games will be played on Saturday; two more will be played on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Bills in Sunday’s late slot, visiting Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the Divisional Round game at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The Bills and Chiefs last met in Week 14 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with Buffalo winning the game 20-17.

The game will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.

Sign up today for Arrowhead Pride Premier! An annual subscription is $50, and there’s a monthly option for $6 a month. Use the code PLAYOFFS25 for 25% off your subscription. You’ll receive three issues per week throughout the season, and Arrowhead Pride Premier will hit your inbox regularly in the offseason, bringing extensive coverage of the Chiefs from Pete Sweeney, exclusive fan Q&As, film analysis, deeper perspectives on the most important stories of the moment and beyond – and complete analysis of the team you love directly to you. Don’t miss out — sign up today!

Here is the full schedule, per the NFL:

Saturday, Jan. 20

AFC : 3:30 p.m. • Houston at Baltimore (ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, KMBC/9)

: 3:30 p.m. • Houston at Baltimore (ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, KMBC/9) NFC: 7:00 p.m. • Green Bay at San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes, WDAF/4)

Sunday, Jan. 21