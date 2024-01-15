Chiefs will visit Bills in Divisional round matchup

With the conclusion of the Wild Card round — and the Buffalo Bills’ 31-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers — the league has announced dates and times for the next weekend’s Divisional round matchups. Two games will be played on Saturday; two more will be played on Sunday.
The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Bills in Sunday’s late slot, visiting Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the Divisional Round game at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The Bills and Chiefs last met in Week 14 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with Buffalo winning the game 20-17.
The game will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.
Here is the full schedule, per the NFL:
Saturday, Jan. 20
- AFC: 3:30 p.m. • Houston at Baltimore (ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, KMBC/9)
- NFC: 7:00 p.m. • Green Bay at San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes, WDAF/4)
Sunday, Jan. 21
- NFC: 2:00 p.m. • Tampa Bay at Detroit (NBC, Peacock, Universo, KSHB/41)
- AFC: 5:30 p.m. • Kansas City at Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+, KCTV/5)
Loading comments...