AP Staff predictions for Week 1’s NFL games

The Chiefs played the Lions on “Thursday Night Football,” but we’re picking all of the weekend’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Detroit Lions defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 on “Thursday Night Football.”

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Denver Broncos (0-0) are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) will be in California to face the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) during Sunday’s late afternoon games.

But Sunday’s early games will kick off with a big AFC North matchup: the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) traveling across the state to take on the Cleveland Browns (0-0). That game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are favored by 2 points.

Then the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) will play host to the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) on FOX (locally on WDAF/4), while the Houston Texans (0-0) will be on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (0-0), the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) will be in Indiana to play the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) and the New Orleans Saints (0-0) will play the Tennessee Titans (0-0) in the Big Easy.

The other late-afternoon games will feature the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) at the New England Patriots (0-0) on CBS (locally on KCTV/5), a big NFC North game between the Green Bay Packers (0-0) and the Chicago Bears (0-0) from the Windy City on FOX (locally on WDAF/4) and the Seattle Seahawks (0-0) hosting the Los Angeles Rams (0-0).

Then Sunday’s action will conclude with the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) visiting the New York Giants (0-0) for an NFC East matchup on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

Here are our picks for the Week 1 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (0-0) at Falcons (0-0)?

view results
  • 15%
    Panthers
    (5 votes)
  • 84%
    Falcons
    (27 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (0-0) at Browns (0-0)?

view results
  • 42%
    Bengals
    (14 votes)
  • 57%
    Browns
    (19 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (0-0) at Colts (0-0)?

view results
  • 87%
    Jaguars
    (28 votes)
  • 12%
    Colts
    (4 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (0-0) at Vikings (0-0)?

view results
  • 3%
    Buccaneers
    (1 vote)
  • 96%
    Vikings
    (30 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (0-0) at Saints (0-0)?

view results
  • 16%
    Titans
    (5 votes)
  • 83%
    Saints
    (26 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (0-0) at Steelers (0-0)?

view results
  • 66%
    49ers
    (20 votes)
  • 33%
    Steelers
    (10 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (0-0) at Ravens (0-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Texans
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Ravens
    (30 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (0-0) at Commanders (0-0)?

view results
  • 3%
    Cardinals
    (1 vote)
  • 96%
    Commanders
    (31 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (0-0) at Bears (0-0)?

view results
  • 35%
    Packers
    (11 votes)
  • 64%
    Bears
    (20 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (0-0) at Broncos (0-0)?

view results
  • 33%
    Raiders
    (10 votes)
  • 66%
    Broncos
    (20 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (0-0) at Patriots (0-0)?

view results
  • 94%
    Eagles
    (32 votes)
  • 5%
    Patriots
    (2 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (0-0) at Chargers (0-0)?

view results
  • 59%
    Dolphins
    (19 votes)
  • 40%
    Chargers
    (13 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (0-0) at Seahawks (0-0)?

view results
  • 12%
    Rams
    (4 votes)
  • 87%
    Seahawks
    (28 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (0-0) at Giants (0-0)?

view results
  • 56%
    Cowboys
    (18 votes)
  • 43%
    Giants
    (14 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

