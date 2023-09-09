Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Detroit Lions defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 on “Thursday Night Football.”
Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Denver Broncos (0-0) are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) will be in California to face the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) during Sunday’s late afternoon games.
But Sunday’s early games will kick off with a big AFC North matchup: the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) traveling across the state to take on the Cleveland Browns (0-0). That game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are favored by 2 points.
Then the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) will play host to the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) on FOX (locally on WDAF/4), while the Houston Texans (0-0) will be on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (0-0), the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) will be in Indiana to play the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) and the New Orleans Saints (0-0) will play the Tennessee Titans (0-0) in the Big Easy.
The other late-afternoon games will feature the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) at the New England Patriots (0-0) on CBS (locally on KCTV/5), a big NFC North game between the Green Bay Packers (0-0) and the Chicago Bears (0-0) from the Windy City on FOX (locally on WDAF/4) and the Seattle Seahawks (0-0) hosting the Los Angeles Rams (0-0).
Then Sunday’s action will conclude with the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) visiting the New York Giants (0-0) for an NFC East matchup on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.
Here are our picks for the Week 1 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (0-0) at Falcons (0-0)?
-
15%
Panthers
-
84%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (0-0) at Browns (0-0)?
-
42%
Bengals
-
57%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (0-0) at Colts (0-0)?
-
87%
Jaguars
-
12%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (0-0) at Vikings (0-0)?
-
3%
Buccaneers
-
96%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Titans (0-0) at Saints (0-0)?
-
16%
Titans
-
83%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (0-0) at Steelers (0-0)?
-
66%
49ers
-
33%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Texans (0-0) at Ravens (0-0)?
-
0%
Texans
-
100%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (0-0) at Commanders (0-0)?
-
3%
Cardinals
-
96%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Packers (0-0) at Bears (0-0)?
-
35%
Packers
-
64%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (0-0) at Broncos (0-0)?
-
33%
Raiders
-
66%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (0-0) at Patriots (0-0)?
-
94%
Eagles
-
5%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (0-0) at Chargers (0-0)?
-
59%
Dolphins
-
40%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Rams (0-0) at Seahawks (0-0)?
-
12%
Rams
-
87%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (0-0) at Giants (0-0)?
-
56%
Cowboys
-
43%
Giants
