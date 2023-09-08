 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
10 Chiefs excuses overheard after Thursday’s loss to the Lions

If you listened very carefully, there were interesting things to be heard as Kansas City lost to Detroit.

By Tom Ruprecht
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

On Thursday night’s NFL season opener, the Detroit Lions handed the Kansas City Chiefs a 21-20 loss to begin their title defense. Here are some of the excuses Tom Ruprecht overheard during the loss.

  1. “Three roster moves killed the Chiefs in this game: Chris Jones inactive, Travis Kelce inactive and Kadarius Toney active.”
  2. “Relax! Brett Veach is gonna fix the wide receiver room by signing a couple more New York Giants rejects.”
  3. “I know it may seem like we blew it by trading Ihmir Smith-Marsette, but just wait until you see that 2025 conditional seventh-rounder we got for him!”
  4. “The refs couldn’t help but notice that while second down was still going on, Jawaan Taylor was already false-starting on third down.”
  5. “For years, teams have been looking for a way to take the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands in a crucial spot. It looks like Andy Reid and Blake Bell found a way.”
  6. “The Lions surprised us by switching coverage to jfhdxd!%%fkjvdshdfkh….” (Sorry... Kadarius Toney just dropped my keyboard).
  7. “Typical Chiefs: the defense plays lights out, but the offense can’t do anything.”
  8. “Netflix gave us $100 to get another scene of Mahomes screaming the f-word for Season 2 of ‘Quarterback.’”
  9. “In all fairness, Eric Bieniemy was the coach in charge of reminding guys not to drop the ball.”
  10. “Let’s address the elephant in the room, please: are we positive Mahomes is the answer at quarterback?”

