AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Lions

Banner night at Arrowhead did not disappoint — except that the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Detroit Lions 21-20.

Patrick Mahomes tried to find ways to move the ball downfield connecting with 11 different receivers.

But the Chiefs were missing Travis Kelce — and the offense just didn’t seem to fire on all cylinders as usual.

Jawaan Taylor held the Lions’ edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson at bay. There was discussion on the NBC broadcast about whether Taylor was jumping early or if he had his helmet in line with the center Creed Humphrey. It wasn’t getting the call — but by rule, Taylor was not doing anything wrong. Having Taylor at tackle this season is a definite upgrade from what the Chiefs had last year.

The defense probably played as well as it could without defensive tackle Chris Jones. It made plays when they were needed: forcing a fumble when the Lions were driving in the red zone and forcing Detroit into a fourth-quarter turnover on downs.

