Chiefs-Lions LIVE updates: Game underway at Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs opened their Super Bowl LVII championship defense on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Detroit Lions on “Thursday Night Football” while missing two superstars: defensive tackle Chris Jones — still holding out for a contract extension — and tight end Travis Kelce, who was kept out of the lineup after hyper-extending his knee during practice on Thursday. Even so, before kickoff, NBC announcers said that nationwide, two-thirds of NFL fans believed the Chiefs would win the game.

First quarter

The Chiefs won the opening coin toss, and customarily chose to defer. The Chiefs began their repeat championship bid with Harrison Butker’s kick sailing into the end zone, bringing quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense out to their own 25-yard line.

On first down, running back David Montgomery carried to the 32-yard line for seven yards. Under heavy pressure from George Karlaftis, Goff threw the ball to the ground on second down. On third down, Goff was incomplete deep to wide receiver Josh Reynolds — and a Chiefs defense down it’s best player started the season with a three-and-out.

Former Chief Jack Fox punted 61 yards to the Chiefs’ 10-yard line. Richie James fielded the punt, returning to the Chiefs’ 13-yard line to start Kansas City’s first offensive drive.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire carried on first and second downs, totaling eight yards. On third-and-2, Mahomes found Jerick McKinnon on the run for 10 yards, setting up a new set of downs. Kelce’s replacement, Noah Gray, then caught a pass on first down for five yards, before Mahomes threw the ball away on second down, setting up third-and-5. Mahomes attempted to scramble for the first down, but was tackled three yards short of the line to gain.

Receiver Kalif Raymond fair caught a 53-yard punt by Tommy Townsend at the Detroit 9-yard line to begin the second Lions drive.