Reports: Travis Kelce won’t play vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will not suit up against the Detroit Lions for opening night, according to several reports — including old friend Nick Wright and NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Breaking News: Travis Kelce is OUT tonight vs. the Lions.



It will be the first game the future Hall of Famer has missed due to injury since his rookie year. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 7, 2023

The 33-year-old Kelce hyperextended his knee during the team’s final practice of the week on Tuesday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that the injury is a “bone bruise,” something that will not keep him out long-term.

With Kelce out of the mix, third-year tight end Noah Gray will be expected to take his snaps against the Lions. The position group is expected to be rounded out by Bell and Matt Bushman, who was called up from the practice squad via standard elevation.

We have activated practice squad players TE Matt Bushman and DT Matt Dickerson via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/kMNIEQj3XO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023

My take

The Chiefs taking Kelce out of the lineup is the right approach, considering the potential for re-injury. Since Kansas City plays on Thursday, that means the All-Pro tight end should have 10 days off his feet, ensuring he’s fully healthy to take on the Jaguars on Sunday of Week 2.

Nobody wants to miss opening night — especially as the Chiefs raise a Super Bowl banner — but the results of an AFC vs. NFC team mean the least when it comes to playoff tiebreakers.

Having Kelce available over a 16-game span is much more important than in Week 1 against an NFC opponent.