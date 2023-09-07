Filed under: Kansas City Chiefs Discussions Chiefs vs. Lions: Second half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Sep 7, 2023, 5:50pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Lions: Second half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports The Kansas City Chiefs continue their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. What are you thinking during the second half? If you need the first half discussion, here it is. In This Stream Chiefs host Lions to begin 2023 NFL season on ‘Thursday Night Football’ Final Score: Chiefs fall to Lions 21-20 to open the season. Chiefs vs. Lions: Second half discussion The AP staff (and our readers) pick the Chiefs-Lions game View all 30 stories More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...