 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier Our newsletter from Pete Sweeney and others is delivered to your inbox twice a week. Sign up today for a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Lions: First half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
NFL: SEP 12 Browns at Chiefs Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the NFL’s Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

What’s on your mind during the first half of the season opener?

In This Stream

Chiefs host Lions to begin 2023 NFL season on ‘Thursday Night Football’

View all 28 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.