Chiefs-Lions Inactives: Kadarius Toney, L’Jarius Sneed will both play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Lions. As reported earlier, tight end Travis Kelce will be not be active for the game.

Here are our inactives for tonight's game:



CB Darius Rush

CB Nic Jones

DE BJ Thompson

OL Wanya Morris

T Lucas Niang

TE Travis Kelce

DT Neil Farrell — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023

After hyper-extending his knee during practice on Tuesday, Kansas City’s star tight end was listed as questionable for the game in Wednesday’s final injury report — but he was clearly going to be a game-time decision.

Both cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and wide receiver Kadarius Toney — both of whom were limited for some of this week’s practices — will be playing.

Since Kelce’s status was in doubt, Kansas City had elevated practice squad tight end Matt Bushman to the active roster. Defensive tackle Matt Dickerson was also elevated for the game. Both are active for Thursday night’s game — and will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad on Friday.

The Lions have also released their list of inactives. As expected, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will not dress against the Chiefs.

#DETvsKC inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/8bx2Pln807 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 7, 2023

Moseley — who is continuing to recover from an ACL injury from last season — was declared out in Wednesday’s final injury report.