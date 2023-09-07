 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chiefs vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We have everything you need to know to take in Thursday night’s season opener as Kansas City hosts Detroit.

By John Dixon
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2023 NFL season by welcoming the Detroit Lions to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for “Thursday Night Football.” Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

The Chiefs are given the honor of opening the 2023 season after winning their second Super Bowl in three appearances over the last four seasons. Head coach Andy Reid and reigning NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes are hoping to bring Kansas City its eighth consecutive AFC West title, its sixth straight AFC Championship at Arrowhead and what would be the first back-to-back NFL championships in nearly two decades — continuing what is now the greatest run of success in franchise history.

But that begins against a tough Lions team that turned heads with an 8-2 run to end the 2022 season, giving the team its first winning record since 2017. Beginning its third season under head coach Dan Campbell, the team now boasts former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and a load of young, talented players. Detroit has made 13 top 100 selections in the last three NFL Drafts. Nine of those were in the top 50 picks.

Kansas City will be without star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has been holding out as he seeks a contract extension following his career year in 2022. Four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce may have to delay the beginning of what he hopes with be his eighth straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards. He hyper-extended his knee during Tuesday’s practice and has been listed as questionable for the game. Detroit will only be without cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who was declared out as he continues to rehab an ACL injury from last season.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Weather forecast: Sunny and 81°, winds ENE at 7 mph
  • Matchup history: 9-5 Chiefs (regular season)
  • Odds: Chiefs -4.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee John Hussey (35), umpire Carl Paganelli (124), down judge Frank LeBlanc (44), line judge Carl Johnson (101), field judge Anthony Flemming (90), side judge Allen Baynes (56), back judge Matt Edwards (96), replay official Jamie Nicholson and replay assistant Larry Hill Jr.
  • Pageantry: Colors: Jackson County Sheriff Honor Guard. National Anthem: Natalie Grant. Flyover: B-2 bombers from the 110th and 393rd bombing group at Whiteman Air Force Base. Drum Deck Honoree: former Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. Spirit Leader: Boys & Girls Clubs Missouri Youth of the Year Sanay Cherry-Owens.
  • Television broadcast: with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WDIV (NBC/4-Detroit) and NBC affiliates nationwide.
  • Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock
  • Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
  • Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
  • Lions radio broadcast: with Dan Miller, Lomas Brown and T.J. Lang on WXYT-FM (97.1 FM-Detroit) and Lions Radio Network affiliates.
  • SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 225
What you need to know in the stadium

  • Parking lots open: 3 p.m.
  • Stadium gates open: 5 p.m.
  • Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
  • Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.
  • Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.Chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. In 2023, Guests will experience a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season. As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel. All fans should keep moving through the screening gates at a normal pace, as there is no need to wait for the person in front or to stop unless otherwise directed.
  • COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.

2023 Schedule

Wk
1		 Thu
Sep 7		 Lions GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 NBC
7:20 p.m.
Wk
2		 Sun
Sep 17		 @Jaguars TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville		 CBS
Noon
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 24		 Bears GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
3:25 p.m.
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 1		 @Jets MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ		 NBC
7:20 p.m.
Wk
5		 Sun
Oct 8		 @Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
6		 Thu
Oct 12		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Amazon
7:15 p.m.
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 22		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
8		 Sun
Oct 29		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 5		 Dolphins Frankfurt Stadium
Germany		 NFLN
8:30 a.m.
Wk
10		 BYE - - -
Wk
11		 Mon
Nov 20		 Eagles GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 26		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 3		 @Packers Lambeau Field
Green Bay		 NBC
7:20 p.m.
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 10		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
15		 Mon
Dec 18		 @Patriots Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA		 ESPN
7:15 p.m.
Wk
16		 Mon
Dec 25		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
Noon
Wk
17		 Sun
Dec 31		 Bengals GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
18		 TBA @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 TBA
TBA

