Chiefs vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2023 NFL season by welcoming the Detroit Lions to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for “Thursday Night Football.” Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

The Chiefs are given the honor of opening the 2023 season after winning their second Super Bowl in three appearances over the last four seasons. Head coach Andy Reid and reigning NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes are hoping to bring Kansas City its eighth consecutive AFC West title, its sixth straight AFC Championship at Arrowhead and what would be the first back-to-back NFL championships in nearly two decades — continuing what is now the greatest run of success in franchise history.

But that begins against a tough Lions team that turned heads with an 8-2 run to end the 2022 season, giving the team its first winning record since 2017. Beginning its third season under head coach Dan Campbell, the team now boasts former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and a load of young, talented players. Detroit has made 13 top 100 selections in the last three NFL Drafts. Nine of those were in the top 50 picks.

Kansas City will be without star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has been holding out as he seeks a contract extension following his career year in 2022. Four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce may have to delay the beginning of what he hopes with be his eighth straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards. He hyper-extended his knee during Tuesday’s practice and has been listed as questionable for the game. Detroit will only be without cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who was declared out as he continues to rehab an ACL injury from last season.

Nuts and bolts

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 3 p.m.

Stadium gates open: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.

All concession stands and retail points of sale are . In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only. Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.Chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. In 2023, Guests will experience a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season. As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel. All fans should keep moving through the screening gates at a normal pace, as there is no need to wait for the person in front or to stop unless otherwise directed.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.Chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. In 2023, Guests will experience a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season. As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel. All fans should keep moving through the screening gates at a normal pace, as there is no need to wait for the person in front or to stop unless otherwise directed. COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.

2023 Preseason Schedule Wk

1 Sun

Aug 13 @Saints Caesars Superdome

New Orleans Lost

26-24 Wk

2 Sat

Aug 19 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ Won

38-10 Wk

3 Sat

Aug 26 Browns GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City Won

33-32