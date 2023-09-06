Chiefs vs. Lions final injury report: Travis Kelce listed as ‘questionable’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. For the NFL’s season opener, the world champion Chiefs open their title defense against the Detroit Lions on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on “Thursday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Travis Kelce TE Knee FP LP DNP QUEST Nick Allegretti G Pec FP FP FP - Richie James WR Knee LP FP FP - Kadarius Toney WR Knee LP LP FP - Tershawn Wharton DE Knee LP FP FP - BJ Thompson DE BJ Thompson FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP LP FP - Nic Jones CB Hand FP FP FP -

Lions

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Emmanuel Moseley DB Knee LP LP LP OUT Frank Ragnow C Toe/Rest FP DNP FP - Isaiah Buggs DT Illness FP FP FP - Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hamstring FP FP FP -

Some notes

After tight end Travis Kelce (knee) was limited in Tuesday’s practice, he did not practice on Wednesday. He has been listed as questionable for the game.

After being listed as limited on both Monday and Tuesday, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) were both upgraded to full partcipation on Wednesday. They should be considered ready to play in Thursday’s game.

