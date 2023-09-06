Chiefs vs. Lions final injury report: Travis Kelce listed as ‘questionable’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. For the NFL’s season opener, the world champion Chiefs open their title defense against the Detroit Lions on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on “Thursday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Knee
|FP
|LP
|DNP
|QUEST
|Nick Allegretti
|G
|Pec
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Richie James
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Tershawn Wharton
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|BJ Thompson
|DE
Illness
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Lions
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|Emmanuel Moseley
|DB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|OUT
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Toe/Rest
|FP
|DNP
|FP
|-
|Isaiah Buggs
|DT
|Illness
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- After tight end Travis Kelce (knee) was limited in Tuesday’s practice, he did not practice on Wednesday. He has been listed as questionable for the game.
- On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Kelce’s injury is not considered a “long-term” problem.
- After being listed as limited on both Monday and Tuesday, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) were both upgraded to full partcipation on Wednesday. They should be considered ready to play in Thursday’s game.
- The remaining Kansas City players who appeared on this week’s injury report were full participants on Thursday.
- As a reminder: Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones does not appear on the injury report, as he is not currently on the active 53-man roster.
- As we expected, Lions’ starting center Frank Ragnow (toe/rest) was a full participant on Wednesday after being held out of Tuesday’s practice for a rest. He is expected to play against the Chiefs.
- For the third straight day, Detroit listed defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (who suffered a torn ACL last October) as limited. Detroit has been unsure if he will play this week. He has now been declared out for Thursday’s game.
