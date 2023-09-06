Arrowheadlines: The NFL belongs to the Chiefs

The latest

He has reconfigured the image of the once-prototypical NFL quarterback; the conventional stand, pivot, scan and throw has become out-of-structure baseball pitches on the run, improvised darts-like wrist-flicks, jump passes, jump pump fakes, and ‘don’t pass across your own penalty area’ cross-field daggers. Oh, and he can sit in the pocket and read your coverage disguises from there, too, if you want him to. Even the non-plays are unforgettable, his mid-air side-arm near-touchdown pass while diving horizontally outside the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl featuring among his sizzle reel of Mahomes magic. If the underarm shovels to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the no-look flips to Jerick McKinnon on the run against the Denver Broncos are not enough, he continues to flirt with a behind-the-back pass. Reid is the league’s most accommodating coach when it comes to players pitching concepts; as long as they can draw it up and justify it through their whiteboard explanation, he is all ears. It’s what has made him and Mahomes one of the most fun and successful marriages in NFL history.

Andy Reid and Tom Brady talking about their failed attempts to lure Larry Fitzgerald out of Arizona.



Reid: “He’s the mayor there. He owns the place.” pic.twitter.com/YOzqjuuVQ2 — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 5, 2023

1 - Kansas City Chiefs It’s always a bit surprising when the rival Chiefs and Raiders make a trade. But the real reveal here is acquiring DT Neil Farrell from Las Vegas might be an indication the Chiefs really are prepared to start the season without Chris Jones, who still has not reported to the team as of this writing. Jones has already hinted at sitting out until Week 8 amid his contract dispute with the club, and Travis Kelce was pleading for his return last week. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes seem to be taking a more zen-like approach to his absence for now. The Chiefs’ Super Bowl title defense will be challenging enough with Jones, but it’s an even steeper climb without him. They’ve been without him for two- and three-game stretches in recent seasons, but never anywhere close to half a season.

The champs open in the top spot and will once again push to win it all. That’s what having Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes does for a franchise.

ANDY REID | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (Regular season: 247-138-1/Playoffs: 22-16) — After guiding Kansas City to three Super Bowls (including two wins) in the past four seasons, Reid continues to climb the all-time HC rankings. “He might be the greatest coach of all time,” former NFL star Michael Vick, who played for Reid in Philadelphia, said recently on Tyreek Hill’s podcast. Could he be the leading man — even over Belichick — with a few more Super Bowl wins with superstar QB Patrick Mahomes? At 65, Reid is six years younger than “The Hoodie.” — Clark Dalton

AFC West 1. *Chiefs: 12-5 2. Chargers: 9-8 3. Broncos: 8-9 4. Raiders: 6-11 AFC West bold prediction: Chargers miss the playoffs Since the arrival of Brandon Staley in 2021, the Chargers have been on the cusp of greatness, but they haven’t quite been able to get over the hump and I think that’s mainly because someone cursed this franchise to never get over the hump. They are the Sisyphus of NFL franchises. If you didn’t take a Greek mythology class in college, that’s the guy who rolls the ball up the hill but never actually makes it to the top. That’s the Chargers. They are perpetually rolling the ball up the hill, only to have it continually roll over their hopes and dreams on its way back down the hill. The last time we saw them on the field the Chargers were blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs and I feel like that loss could lead to a hangover in 2023. Not a bad hangover, but just nagging enough that they take a lot of Advil and miss playoffs.

It’s a situation Jerry Jones thinks about often, but the Cowboys owner on Tuesday indicated that it’ll be a matter of when, not if, Dallas locks in Prescott for the foreseeable future. “Those numbers on those contracts, those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly, that’s always on your mind. There’s never a time when it goes away because you’ve got to make the entire thing fit,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “So it’s on the mind on a player decision in the middle of the year. So it’s just a fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time.”

If Patrick Mahomes wins on Thursday with like Noah Gray and Skyy Moore I NEVER wanna hear him questioned every again https://t.co/rg7JK9jBL0 pic.twitter.com/AYnwMmU0Eg — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 5, 2023

