Chiefs vs. Lions Tuesday injury report: Travis Kelce’s status ‘in doubt’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. For the NFL’s season opener, the world champion Chiefs open their title defense against the Detroit Lions on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on “Thursday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Travis Kelce TE Knee FP LP - - Kadarius Toney WR Knee LP LP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP LP - - Nick Allegretti G Pec FP FP - - Richie James WR Knee LP FP - - Tershawn Wharton DE Knee LP FP - - BJ Thompson DE BJ Thompson FP FP - - Nic Jones CB Hand FP FP - -

Lions

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Frank Ragnow C Toe/Rest FP DNP - - Emmanuel Moseley DB Knee LP LP - - Isaiah Buggs DT Illness FP FP - - Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hamstring FP FP - -

Some notes

As expected, tight end Travis Kelce (knee) has been added to the report as a limited participant. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) remained limited .

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport described Kelce's game status as "in doubt" but added that it is not considered a "long-term" injury.

In better news for Kansas City, wide receiver/returner Richie James (knee) and defensive tackle are trending in the right direction after putting in full practices on Tuesday.

As a reminder: defensive tackle Chris Jones does not appear on the injury report, as he is not currently on the active 53-man roster.

Although starting center Frank Ragnow (toe/rest) did not practice, our sister site, Pride of Detroit, notes that this is normal — and he is still expected to play against the Chiefs.

The Lions again listed defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (knee) as limited. Moseley suffered a torn ACL last October. Detroit has been unsure if he will play this week.

There is one more injury report to go — on Wednesday — when Kansas City and Detroit will list official game statuses.

