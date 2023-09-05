Chiefs’ Travis Kelce injured during Tuesday practice session

The Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar tight end Travis Kelce injured his knee during the team’s Tuesday session at the team’s practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex.

So far, little is known about it.

Speaking to reporters immediately after practice, head coach Andy Reid was reluctant to give details about the tight end’s status — apparently because few were available.

“They’re looking at it now,” he explained. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Reid did, however, say that Kelce’s injury happened right in front of him.

“He hyperextended his knee,” said the coach.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called Travis Kelce's injury a "hyperextension." In my opinion, sounds wait-and-see for Thursday night.



We won't get official injury statues from the club until Wednesday afternoon. https://t.co/PXFtrQ4seZ — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 5, 2023

Reid said that if it turned out that Kelce would not be available for Thursday night’s season-opening game against the Detroit Lions on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the team would do what it always does.

“The next guy steps in — and we roll,” he reiterated. “That’s what you do, if that’s the case.”

Since tight end Jody Fortson is already on the team’s Reserve/Injured list, the Chiefs only have two tight ends on the roster who could be the next man up: third-year player Noah Gray and eight-year veteran Blake Bell.

The team would also have the option of elevating tight ends Matt Bushman or Gerrit Price from its practice squad.