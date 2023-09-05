Chiefs host Lions to begin 2023 NFL season on ‘Thursday Night Football’

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs will begin their 64th season of professional football — and their fourth as the defending Super Bowl champions. The team enters the season seeking its eight consecutive AFC West title and hoping to extend a string of hosting five straight AFC Championship games.

Kansas City is hosting the NFL’s 2023 season opener on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Detroit Lions — a team that in 2022, improved from 3-13 to 9-8 on the strength of an 8-2 record to close the season. Third-year head coach Dan Campbell begins his campaign with 13 top-100 draft picks from the last three NFL drafts — including nine top-50 selections.