Week 1 AP NFL power rankings: Chiefs and Eagles open the season at the top

And we’re back! The long wait is over. Well, I say long — the offseason seems to be passing by more quickly every year. Is that a sign that I am getting old?

People do say that the older you get, the faster life goes. Luckily for fans of the Chiefs, the older Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce get, the better they get.

This week’s voters were Ron Kopp Jr, Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Jared Sapp, Pete Sweeney, Maurice Elston, Price Carter, Nate Christensen, Dakota Watson and myself.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The last time the Chiefs tried to repeat, they went 14-2 and coasted to the Super Bowl. Same thing again, please.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC Championship game seems to be the minimum for this squad.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Isn’t it amazing how much revenge and principle are valued by Orlando Brown Jr.?

4. Buffalo Bills

The Bills have kind of been forgotten about this offseason. Warranted or not? I am not so sure.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Over the offseason, it was reported that Phillip Rivers could have been signed as an emergency quarterback had the 49ers made the Super Bowl. I for one would have never forgiven them for that.

6. Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons will win Defensive Player of the Year — book it.

7. Baltimore Ravens

They have finally done right by Lamar. If they stay healthy, this team scares me a lot.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags' offense has all the potential to be the best in the league.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

There is a lot of pressure on Kellen Moore to deliver. It is essentially up to him as to whether the Chargers keep Brandon Staley.

10. New York Jets

Has anyone got the Magician’s number from that episode “Hard Knocks?” That was fire.

11. Miami Dolphins

I loved that Tyreek Hill was denied the opportunity to throw the deuces up at Arrowhead.

12. Detroit Lions

Are we buying the hype? We’ll find out soon enough.

13. Seattle Seahawks

I still find it hilarious that Geno Smith is a starting quarterback. That 2013 draft class... Except Kelce, of course.

14. Minnesota Vikings

The audacity of Kirk Cousins having a saved space for a Lombardi Trophy. That’s like me building a spare garage for a Ferrari.

15. New York Giants

Darren Waller will be a monster in New York.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

People are buying way too much in the Steelers' offense.

17. Green Bay Packers

For the first time in 30-odd years, the Packers do not have a Hall-of-Fame caliber quarterback. An entire generation of Packers fans will now feel what fans of almost every other team have experienced a number of times over the last few decades.

18. Tennessee Titans

This team will be there or thereabouts once again. Most likely challengers to the Jags for the AFC South crown.

19. Cleveland Browns

A good team in a great division.

20. Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson has an opportunity to completely destroy his legacy. I really hope he takes it.

21. New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr is going to cakewalk to a division title for the first time in his career.

22. New England Patriots

At a certain point, do you think the Patriots ownership will start to have conversations about Bill’s future?

23. Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts is back and healthy. Can he live up to the hype?

24. Washington Commanders

Will Eric Bieniemy prove the doubters wrong?

25. Chicago Bears

Justin Fields was box office towards the back end of last season.

26. Carolina Panthers

I’ll not lie; it is going to be tough talking about this division.

27. Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp’s injury has to be a major concern heading in.

28. Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr to Jimmy G. Does that Spiderman meme ring a bell?

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield vs. Kyle Trask feels like Damon Huard vs. Brodie Croyle, part two.

30. Indianapolis Colts

I’d be shocked if they’re playing meaningful games in December.

31. Houston Texans

CJ Stroud to the rescue?

32. Arizona Cardinals

We all saw Caleb Williams at the weekend. Just tank.