Week 1 AP NFL power rankings: Chiefs and Eagles open the season at the top

And we’re back! The long wait is over. Well, I say long — the offseason seems to be passing by more quickly every year. Is that a sign that I am getting old?
People do say that the older you get, the faster life goes. Luckily for fans of the Chiefs, the older Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce get, the better they get.
This week’s voters were Ron Kopp Jr, Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Jared Sapp, Pete Sweeney, Maurice Elston, Price Carter, Nate Christensen, Dakota Watson and myself.
The last time the Chiefs tried to repeat, they went 14-2 and coasted to the Super Bowl. Same thing again, please.
The NFC Championship game seems to be the minimum for this squad.
Isn’t it amazing how much revenge and principle are valued by Orlando Brown Jr.?
The Bills have kind of been forgotten about this offseason. Warranted or not? I am not so sure.
Over the offseason, it was reported that Phillip Rivers could have been signed as an emergency quarterback had the 49ers made the Super Bowl. I for one would have never forgiven them for that.
Micah Parsons will win Defensive Player of the Year — book it.
They have finally done right by Lamar. If they stay healthy, this team scares me a lot.
The Jags' offense has all the potential to be the best in the league.
There is a lot of pressure on Kellen Moore to deliver. It is essentially up to him as to whether the Chargers keep Brandon Staley.
10. New York Jets
Has anyone got the Magician’s number from that episode “Hard Knocks?” That was fire.
11. Miami Dolphins
I loved that Tyreek Hill was denied the opportunity to throw the deuces up at Arrowhead.
12. Detroit Lions
Are we buying the hype? We’ll find out soon enough.
13. Seattle Seahawks
I still find it hilarious that Geno Smith is a starting quarterback. That 2013 draft class... Except Kelce, of course.
The audacity of Kirk Cousins having a saved space for a Lombardi Trophy. That’s like me building a spare garage for a Ferrari.
15. New York Giants
Darren Waller will be a monster in New York.
People are buying way too much in the Steelers' offense.
For the first time in 30-odd years, the Packers do not have a Hall-of-Fame caliber quarterback. An entire generation of Packers fans will now feel what fans of almost every other team have experienced a number of times over the last few decades.
18. Tennessee Titans
This team will be there or thereabouts once again. Most likely challengers to the Jags for the AFC South crown.
19. Cleveland Browns
A good team in a great division.
20. Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson has an opportunity to completely destroy his legacy. I really hope he takes it.
Derek Carr is going to cakewalk to a division title for the first time in his career.
At a certain point, do you think the Patriots ownership will start to have conversations about Bill’s future?
23. Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts is back and healthy. Can he live up to the hype?
Will Eric Bieniemy prove the doubters wrong?
25. Chicago Bears
Justin Fields was box office towards the back end of last season.
I’ll not lie; it is going to be tough talking about this division.
27. Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp’s injury has to be a major concern heading in.
Derek Carr to Jimmy G. Does that Spiderman meme ring a bell?
Baker Mayfield vs. Kyle Trask feels like Damon Huard vs. Brodie Croyle, part two.
I’d be shocked if they’re playing meaningful games in December.
31. Houston Texans
CJ Stroud to the rescue?
We all saw Caleb Williams at the weekend. Just tank.
