Chiefs vs. Lions Monday injury report: Richie James was ‘limited’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. For the NFL’s season opener, the world champion Chiefs open their title defense against the Detroit Lions on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on “Thursday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|Richie James
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Tershawn Wharton
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Allegretti
|OL
|Pec
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|BJ Thompson
|DE
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Lions
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|Emmanuel Moseley
|DB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Buggs
|DT
|Illness
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Toe
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- Of the limited Chiefs’ players — wide receiver Richie James (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) — only the injury to James is new information.
- Even though Toney is officially limited, head coach Andy Reid has said that Toney has been practicing “fast.” His status is something to monitor for Thursday night.
- As a reminder: defensive tackle Chris Jones does not appear on the injury report, as he is not currently on the active 53-man roster
- It’s a positive sign to see that both offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (pec) and cornerback Nic Jones (hand) were full participants. That means they are trending in the direction to be good to play Thursday night.
- The Lions listed only one limited player, defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (knee). Moseley suffered a torn ACL last October. Detroit has been unsure if he will play this week.
Loading comments...