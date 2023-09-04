 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chiefs vs. Lions Monday injury report: Richie James was ‘limited’

This week, Kansas City hosts Detroit for the season opener on “Thursday Night Football.”

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. For the NFL’s season opener, the world champion Chiefs open their title defense against the Detroit Lions on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on “Thursday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status
Richie James WR Knee LP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Knee LP - - -
Tershawn Wharton DT Knee LP - - -
Nick Allegretti OL Pec FP - - -
Nic Jones CB Hand FP - - -
BJ Thompson DE Hamstring FP - - -

Lions

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status
Emmanuel Moseley DB Knee LP - - -
Isaiah Buggs DT Illness FP - - -
Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hamstring FP - - -
Frank Ragnow C Toe FP - - -

Some notes

  • Of the limited Chiefs’ players wide receiver Richie James (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) — only the injury to James is new information.
  • Even though Toney is officially limited, head coach Andy Reid has said that Toney has been practicing “fast.” His status is something to monitor for Thursday night.
  • As a reminder: defensive tackle Chris Jones does not appear on the injury report, as he is not currently on the active 53-man roster
  • It’s a positive sign to see that both offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (pec) and cornerback Nic Jones (hand) were full participants. That means they are trending in the direction to be good to play Thursday night.
  • The Lions listed only one limited player, defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (knee). Moseley suffered a torn ACL last October. Detroit has been unsure if he will play this week.

