Chiefs vs. Lions Monday injury report: Richie James was ‘limited’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. For the NFL’s season opener, the world champion Chiefs open their title defense against the Detroit Lions on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on “Thursday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Richie James WR Knee LP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Knee LP - - - Tershawn Wharton DT Knee LP - - - Nick Allegretti OL Pec FP - - - Nic Jones CB Hand FP - - - BJ Thompson DE Hamstring FP - - -

Lions

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Emmanuel Moseley DB Knee LP - - - Isaiah Buggs DT Illness FP - - - Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hamstring FP - - - Frank Ragnow C Toe FP - - -

