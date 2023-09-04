Chiefs remain optimistic on Kadarius Toney, L’Jarius Sneed; no new injuries to report Monday

For the second straight day Monday, every player on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster (which does not include defensive tackle Chris Jones) is practicing in some capacity. The Chiefs welcome the Detroit Lions to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the NFL’s season-opener on Thursday night.

The Chiefs’ players who faced ailments toward the end of training camp and the preseason — interior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (shoulder), linebacker Leo Chenal (hip), cornerback Nic Jones (hand), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and defensive tackle Turk Wharton (knee) — continue to work.

Sneed’s knee showed some swelling in late July, and it kept him out of most of training camp and the preseason. Kansas City’s training staff and coaches are listening to the cornerback when it comes to his usage against the Lions.

“I’m going to leave that up to LJ because listen, we want him healthy,” said defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo regarding a possible pitch count. “He practiced really well [Sunday]. I think [the media] probably saw a little bit of it. He’s doing real well, so fingers crossed. When he’s out there, he makes a difference.”

Spaguolo and the Chiefs could have their hands full with Lions Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, so the more Sneed can play, the better. On the offensive side of the football, Kansas City expects a return to the field for Toney.

“For us, I think [Toney’s] looked really good coming back here,” said offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. “He looks like he’s in shape, and he has stayed locked in with the playbook, so now we’ll just let the flow of the game dictate how we use him and what we do with him.”

Toney is one of seven receivers who made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster.

“When you have seven guys, it enables you to do different things, and he’s going to be certainly a part of that,” finished Nagy.

Kansas City will post its first Week 1 injury report at some point Monday afternoon.