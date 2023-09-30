Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs should pursue a trade for Davante Adams

The latest

7 NFL Teams That Should Pursue Trade for Raiders’ Davante Adams | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs Help at the wide receiver spot has been a need in Kansas City since Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami in March 2022. Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice and Justin Watson have taken advantage of their targets, but Adams is in a completely different stratosphere of talent at the wideout position. Travis Kelce draws eyes at the tight end spot. With the insertion of Adams on the perimeter, not only would Patrick Mahomes have another future Hall of Famer to throw to, but his presence alone would give Kelce more one-on-one matchups. The Chiefs seemingly traded Hill because they couldn’t afford him, but their reported offseason interest in DeAndre Hopkins suggests they could be ready to spend big on a WR1.

2023 NFL Week 4 Betting Preview: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets | The 33rd Team

The Jets have given up the seventh-most rushing yards and the fifth-most receiving yards to running backs. Isiah Pacheco has 155 rushing yards on 35 carries, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 22 carries for 77 yards. Pacheco leads Kansas City’s running back room in targets (9) and routes run (42). Jerick McKinnon has eight targets on 39 routes, while Edwards-Helaire has four targets on 22 routes.

Patrick Mahomes’ Adidas Shoes Honor Kansas City Chiefs Fans | Arrowhead Report

The Mahomes 1 Impact FLX “Away” will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, October 3, for $140 on the adidas website and through the adidas app. adidas adiClub members will receive exclusive access starting Sunday, October 1. “Our fans are everything to us, whether that’s at home or on the road, Chiefs Kingdom rolls together,” said Mahomes. “This colorway is dedicated to all those fans who make the trip or have their roots in Kansas City. There’s much more to come next year as my partnership with adidas continues to grow.”

Patrick Mahomes, NFL quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, unveiled his new Adidas shoe line Friday that pays tribute to fans who travel with him on the road. https://t.co/KAepcK7EXt pic.twitter.com/SY2YtSPTJU — Spectrum News Kansas City (@SpectrumNewsKC) September 29, 2023

NFL team grades for September: Bears get an F, Lions get a B+ | USA Today

They’ve had personnel issues – TE Travis Kelce’s Week 1 knee injury, DT Chris Jones’ contract, new RT Jawaan Taylor’s barrage of penalties – which are at least partially responsible for a bit of a sputtering start for a team that usually storms out of the gate. But nothing here that can’t be overcome from a football perspective … and we’d guess they could also survive the wrath of Swifties if Kelce’s budding new romance doesn’t survive autumn.

Five Things to Watch on Sunday | The Mothership

2. The Jets’ defense is among the best in the NFL, particularly in the red zone. New York entered this season with one of the top defenses in the NFL, featuring All-Pro talents such as cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams among several others. The Jets’ may be 1-2 on the season, but that fact remains true – New York’s defense is among the best in the league. It has been a “bend-but-don’t-break” effort through three games for New York, as this group ranks 22nd on third down (44 percent), 20th in net yards-allowed-per-game (351.3) and 19th in total first downs allowed (62), but – most importantly – the Jets own the No. 5 red zone defense in the league. In fact, New York has allowed eight drives of 10+ plays this season – the second-most in the NFL – but only three of eight red zone possessions have ended with touchdowns for the opponent. It sets up an interesting matchup against the Chiefs’ red zone offense, which currently ranks third in the NFL (75 percent) and is coming off a week in which they went 5-for-5 in red zone touchdown efficiency vs. Chicago. Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy spoke about the Jets’ formidable defense on Thursday. “It’s a big time challenge,” Nagy said. “This defense plays very, very hard, and they’re physical…It’s going to be a fist fight. These guys are good…They’re good on all three levels. We have our hands full, but we’re excited for that opportunity.”

NFL reinstating Lions WR Jameson Williams, Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday due to gambling policy changes | NFL.com

The league is reinstating Lions receiver Jameson Williams and Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere﻿, effective Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Williams and Petit-Frere still had two weeks left on their existing suspensions prior to Friday’s policy changes. The adjustments include heightened penalties for players who bet on NFL games — including the possibility of a lifetime ban — and a reduction of penalties for players who place bets on other sports while in the workplace or while working. “The NFL and NFL Players Association share a longstanding and unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the game,” the league and players’ union said in a joint statement Friday. “The NFL periodically reviews the gambling policy in consultation with the NFLPA and clubs to ensure it is responsive to changing circumstances and fully addresses this commitment.” Betting on NFL games will draw an indefinite suspension at a minimum of one year, or two years if a player bets on a contest involving his team. Actual or attempted game fixing will result in a permanent ban from the NFL, while providing inside information and tipping will elicit an indefinite suspension (minimum of one year), as will third-party or proxy betting.

Raiders DE Chandler Jones arrested in Las Vegas | ESPN

Jones was listed as an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center as of late Friday morning. He allegedly violated a domestic violence temporary protective order and was being held on $15,000 bail, according to jail records. Jones posted bond later Friday and is due back in court Dec. 4, according to Clark County court records. The Raiders released a statement on social media Friday, saying the team is “hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts.” The team noted that it would not comment further, as Jones’ situation has become a legal matter.

Chiefs Hot Takes: Rashee Rice is the Chiefs’ best wide receiver

Rookie Rashee Rice is the best player in the wide receiver room. It wouldn’t be “Let’s Argue” if we didn’t discuss the wide receiver room. Typically, I’m seeing a ton of negative posts toward the receivers when deciphering which ones to use. I did see more positive posts on the Kansas City Chiefs pass-catchers this week and for good reason. Yes, I understand it was the Chicago Bears, but you have to start somewhere. Rashee Rice totaled five catches for 59 yards with two touchdowns (Wait, scratch the touchdowns because he was stopped at the 1-yard line twice). Through three games, Rice leads all Chiefs receivers in targets, catches and yards after the catch. While it’s only been three games, this is significant because rookie receivers typically don’t produce in Andy Reid’s system. Having said that, it’s way too early to crown anyone the best in this room. It’s truly wide open, and I expect it to remain that way for a while. I do think it’s safe to say in a perfect world that Rice and Moore are the cornerstone pieces. After all, general manager Brett Veach selected both guys in the second round. If one of these guys hits, most would take it, but I think there’s a fair chance both guys end up being pretty good for a long time.

