Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the (3-1) Detroit Lions defeating the (2-2) Green Bay Packers 34-20 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by nine points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the (0-3) Denver Broncos will be the next AFC West team to travel to Solider Field to play the (0-3) Chicago Bears. Then in the late-afternoon games, the (1-2) Los Angeles Chargers will host the (1-2) Las Vegas Raiders.

Sunday’s action will actually get underway at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time, when the (1-2) Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome the (2-1) Atlanta Falcons to Wembley Stadium in London for this season’s first International Series game. The game will be carried on ESPN+.

Sunday’s other Noon contests will feature a big AFC East showdown from western New York state between the (3-0) Miami Dolphins and the (2-1) Buffalo Bills. That game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5). Over on FOX (WDAF/4 in Kansas City), the (1-2) Cincinnati Bengals will face the (1-2) Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The (2-1) Baltimore Ravens will be on the road for an AFC North game against the (2-1) Cleveland Browns, while the (2-1) Pittsburgh Steelers will be in the Lone Star State to take on the (1-2) Houston Texans and the (2-1) Indianapolis Colts will host the (1-2) Los Angeles Rams. The (2-1) Washington Commanders will travel to Pennsylvania for an NFC East game against the (3-0) Philadelphia Eagles and the (2-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road for an NFC South battle with the (2-1) New Orleans Saints.

The late afternoon games will also feature the (1-2) New England Patriots on the road to play the (2-1) Dallas Cowboys (on FOX and WDAF/4) and an NFC West matchup in which the (3-0) San Francisco 49ers host the (1-2) Arizona Cardinals.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 4 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

