Staff predictions for Sunday’s Week 4 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Jets on “Sunday Night Football,” but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the (3-1) Detroit Lions defeating the (2-2) Green Bay Packers 34-20 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by nine points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the (0-3) Denver Broncos will be the next AFC West team to travel to Solider Field to play the (0-3) Chicago Bears. Then in the late-afternoon games, the (1-2) Los Angeles Chargers will host the (1-2) Las Vegas Raiders.

Sunday’s action will actually get underway at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time, when the (1-2) Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome the (2-1) Atlanta Falcons to Wembley Stadium in London for this season’s first International Series game. The game will be carried on ESPN+.

Sunday’s other Noon contests will feature a big AFC East showdown from western New York state between the (3-0) Miami Dolphins and the (2-1) Buffalo Bills. That game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5). Over on FOX (WDAF/4 in Kansas City), the (1-2) Cincinnati Bengals will face the (1-2) Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The (2-1) Baltimore Ravens will be on the road for an AFC North game against the (2-1) Cleveland Browns, while the (2-1) Pittsburgh Steelers will be in the Lone Star State to take on the (1-2) Houston Texans and the (2-1) Indianapolis Colts will host the (1-2) Los Angeles Rams. The (2-1) Washington Commanders will travel to Pennsylvania for an NFC East game against the (3-0) Philadelphia Eagles and the (2-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road for an NFC South battle with the (2-1) New Orleans Saints.

The late afternoon games will also feature the (1-2) New England Patriots on the road to play the (2-1) Dallas Cowboys (on FOX and WDAF/4) and an NFC West matchup in which the (3-0) San Francisco 49ers host the (1-2) Arizona Cardinals.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 4 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 33-16-0

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (2-1) at Jaguars (1-2)?

view results
  • 28%
    Falcons
    (42 votes)
  • 71%
    Jaguars
    (105 votes)
147 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (1-2) at Titans (1-2)?

view results
  • 61%
    Bengals
    (91 votes)
  • 38%
    Titans
    (56 votes)
147 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (0-3) at Bears (0-3)?

view results
  • 61%
    Broncos
    (90 votes)
  • 38%
    Bears
    (56 votes)
146 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (3-0) at Bills (2-1)?

view results
  • 40%
    Dolphins
    (60 votes)
  • 59%
    Bills
    (89 votes)
149 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (0-3) at Panthers (0-3)?

view results
  • 85%
    Vikings
    (128 votes)
  • 14%
    Panthers
    (21 votes)
149 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (2-1) at Texans (1-2)?

view results
  • 75%
    Steelers
    (115 votes)
  • 24%
    Texans
    (38 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (1-2) at Colts (2-1)?

view results
  • 54%
    Rams
    (80 votes)
  • 45%
    Colts
    (67 votes)
147 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (2-1) at Saints (2-1)?

view results
  • 37%
    Buccaneers
    (57 votes)
  • 62%
    Saints
    (94 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (2-1) at Eagles (3-0)?

view results
  • 14%
    Commanders
    (20 votes)
  • 85%
    Eagles
    (120 votes)
140 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (1-2) at Chargers (1-2)?

view results
  • 13%
    Raiders
    (19 votes)
  • 86%
    Chargers
    (127 votes)
146 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (1-2) at 49ers (3-0)?

view results
  • 5%
    Cardinals
    (8 votes)
  • 94%
    49ers
    (140 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)?

view results
  • 13%
    Patriots
    (20 votes)
  • 86%
    Cowboys
    (124 votes)
144 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (2-1) at Packers (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 64%
    Lions
    (99 votes)
  • 35%
    Packers
    (54 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

