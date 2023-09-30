Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the (3-1) Detroit Lions defeating the (2-2) Green Bay Packers 34-20 on “Thursday Night Football.”
The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by nine points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West, the (0-3) Denver Broncos will be the next AFC West team to travel to Solider Field to play the (0-3) Chicago Bears. Then in the late-afternoon games, the (1-2) Los Angeles Chargers will host the (1-2) Las Vegas Raiders.
Sunday’s action will actually get underway at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time, when the (1-2) Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome the (2-1) Atlanta Falcons to Wembley Stadium in London for this season’s first International Series game. The game will be carried on ESPN+.
Sunday’s other Noon contests will feature a big AFC East showdown from western New York state between the (3-0) Miami Dolphins and the (2-1) Buffalo Bills. That game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5). Over on FOX (WDAF/4 in Kansas City), the (1-2) Cincinnati Bengals will face the (1-2) Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The (2-1) Baltimore Ravens will be on the road for an AFC North game against the (2-1) Cleveland Browns, while the (2-1) Pittsburgh Steelers will be in the Lone Star State to take on the (1-2) Houston Texans and the (2-1) Indianapolis Colts will host the (1-2) Los Angeles Rams. The (2-1) Washington Commanders will travel to Pennsylvania for an NFC East game against the (3-0) Philadelphia Eagles and the (2-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road for an NFC South battle with the (2-1) New Orleans Saints.
The late afternoon games will also feature the (1-2) New England Patriots on the road to play the (2-1) Dallas Cowboys (on FOX and WDAF/4) and an NFC West matchup in which the (3-0) San Francisco 49ers host the (1-2) Arizona Cardinals.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 4 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 33-16-0
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (2-1) at Jaguars (1-2)?
-
28%
Falcons
-
71%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (1-2) at Titans (1-2)?
-
61%
Bengals
-
38%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (0-3) at Bears (0-3)?
-
61%
Broncos
-
38%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (3-0) at Bills (2-1)?
-
40%
Dolphins
-
59%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (0-3) at Panthers (0-3)?
-
85%
Vikings
-
14%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (2-1) at Texans (1-2)?
-
75%
Steelers
-
24%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Rams (1-2) at Colts (2-1)?
-
54%
Rams
-
45%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (2-1) at Saints (2-1)?
-
37%
Buccaneers
-
62%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (2-1) at Eagles (3-0)?
-
14%
Commanders
-
85%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (1-2) at Chargers (1-2)?
-
13%
Raiders
-
86%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (1-2) at 49ers (3-0)?
-
5%
Cardinals
-
94%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)?
-
13%
Patriots
-
86%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Lions (2-1) at Packers (2-1)?
This poll is closed
-
64%
Lions
-
35%
Packers
Loading comments...