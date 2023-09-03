Andy Reid: Chiefs not overlooking Jared Goff-led Lions attack

Thursday’s 2023 NFL Kickoff game between the reigning world champion Kansas City Chiefs and visiting Detroit Lions pits two top-flight quarterbacks against each other.

“He had a heck of a year last year…so we’re aware of Jared [Goff],” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters ahead of practice Sunday.

Hoping to keep game week as close to normal as possible, Kansas City operated under a typical Wednesday schedule.

“Jared’s a good player, we know that,” Reid added. “We had that one game with the Rams a few years back, and we have a lot of respect for him.”

That game, featuring the then-Rams quarterback and an upstart Patrick Mahomes, saw over 891 combined passing yards and 11 total touchdowns between the two teams— leaving a lasting impression on the “Grim Reaper.”

“He’s a great football player,” Mahomes said Sunday when asked about Goff’s recent tape. “Obviously a talented thrower, a big guy that can go around and make a lot of big-time throws,” he said.

Goff finished last season with 4,438 total passing yards, 29 touchdowns and just seven interceptions — leading Detroit to a 9-8 season.

“He’s won everywhere he’s been, so I know, it’s gonna be a great challenge for us,” Mahomes continued. “No matter if it was with the Rams or last year with the Lions, he’s always put up stats, he’s always won games… and that takes something. [To] be able to win a game whenever everything might not be going perfect… You have to have something inside of you that says, I can go out there and find a way to win, and he’s done that his entire career.”

As the likelihood of Chris Jones’ absence continues to grow, Kansas City’s pass rush embraces the challenge of slowing down one of the league’s top throwers.

“He’s a great player, he can really do it all,” defensive lineman George Karlaftis said of Goff. “He’s like one of those elite quarterback. We got a lot of respect for him, he can make all the throws, he’s good on his feet, doesn’t get sacked a lot. So we got to be ready for him.”