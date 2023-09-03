Andy Reid says Kadarius Toney, L’Jarius Sneed are ‘good to go’ for Thursday night vs. Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their practice week on Sunday with good news on the injury front. Every player with injury concerns — interior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (shoulder), linebacker Leo Chenal (hip), cornerback Nic Jones (hand), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and defensive tackle Turk Wharton (knee) — were spotted at practice during the media look.

With regard to Sneed and Toney — who missed the most time during training camp and the preseason — head coach Andy Reid was optimistic both would be able to suit up Thursday night against the Detroit Lions in the season-opener.

First look: WR Kadarius Toney back to work. pic.twitter.com/sRWUSGlVQO — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 3, 2023

“We’ll take it day by day, but right now, I’d tell you they’re good to go,” said Reid. “[Toney] practiced the other day, fast — and he’ll get in there [Sunday] and do the same thing, and then we’ll just take it day by day, make sure he’s feeling all right, his leg. I’d tell you the same thing with Sneed. The same deal. We’ll just kind of play it by ear.”

Defensive tackle Neil Farrell, who the Chiefs acquired via trade at the roster deadline, was excused from Sunday’s workout — but is expected back for practice on Monday.

“We’ll see,” said Reid of Farrell. “See how he does working himself in there. He’s in shape — that’s one thing he is because he’s been playing, so I’m not worried about that.”

Reid said there is a “chance” Farrell is active on Thursday night. Kansas City will post its first official injury report on Monday afternoon.