Chiefs vs. Jets final injury report: Nick Bolton to miss second-straight game, 1 other Chief out

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs play the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Nick Bolton LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder FP DNP DNP OUT Kadarius Toney WR Toe LP LP LP - Chris Jones DL Groin LP LP LP - Donovan Smith T Rib FP LP FP - Noah Gray TE Illness DNP DNP FP - Isiah Pacheco RB Abdomen FP FP FP - Justin Watson WR Ankle FP FP FP - Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP FP FP - Willie Gay LB Quad FP FP FP - Nic Jones CB Hand FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP - Mike Edwards S Bicep FP FP FP - Bryan Cook S Elbow FP FP FP -

Jets

Check back later for the Jets’ official injury report.

Some notes

The Chiefs are only listing two players out for the game: linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder). This will mark the second straight game that Bolton has missed.

On Friday (in the locker room), safety Justin Reid spoke about linebacker Drue Tranquill and rookie cornerback Nic Jones — the two players who are likely to replace Bolton and Watson, respectively. It would be the first NFL game for which Jones has been active.

Reid on Tranquill: "Drue's a very cerebral guy — smart, athletic, knows how to make all the checks and calls. We miss Nick, but Drue's coming in and showing his value in signing with us to come in and play as well."

Reid on Jones: "[He's] humble and hungry, man. This is an opportunity for everybody. It's important that we build the depth, and this is going to be valuable experience for him to come in and get an opportunity to play. Whoever goes out there on the field, at the point you step between the white lines, you're a starter. So you're going to be expected to know what to do, and we have confidence in him knowing what to do. We're going to have veterans around him to help him out, too — make sure we put him in a good position to succeed."

Even though tight end Noah Gray (illness) missed two practices this week — and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) were limited — all three are expected to be in the lineup against the Jets.

