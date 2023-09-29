In Week 4’s ‘Reacts’ poll, Chiefs’ fans think Drue Tranquill will be back in 2024

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Chiefs fan confidence

It took a 41-10 beatdown of the Chicago Bears to do it, but the confidence of Chiefs’ fans is back to what it was as the offseason began. Meanwhile, the confidence of the Bears’ fans has fallen to 7% — and after their team was defeated by the Miami Dolphins 70-20 (!) on Sunday, just 19% of Denver Broncos’ fans now have faith in their franchise. Fan confidence in the Las Vegas Raiders stands at just 7%, while the Los Angeles Chargers top the rest of the AFC West with score of 31%.

Willie Gay Jr. and Drue Tranquill

Gay’s rookie deal will end after 2023 — and the former Chargers linebacker is only signed with the Chiefs for the coming season. But he’s certainly made an impression so far! Almost three in four Chiefs fans think Tranquill will be re-signed in 2024.

Kadarius Toney’s availability

After the wide receiver missed all of training camp and preseason due to a knee injury he sustained doing warmups on the first day of camp — and after a toe injury limited him to just two snaps in Sunday’s game — Kansas City fans have little confidence that Toney will be available to play. Almost half of think he’ll miss at least half the season.

Taylor Swift

She may be the most popular singer on the planet, but most NFL fans don’t think she would be a good girlfriend for one of their favorite players. But this weekend, the newsworthy relationship between Swift and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce might be an advantage. Since it is reported that Swift will be at MetLife Stadium to watch Kelce play on “Sunday Night Football” against the New York Jets, NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth might forget to mention where Chiefs’ right tackle Jawaan Taylor is lining up.

The Bears’ starting quarterback

Before the Chiefs slaughtered his team on Sunday afternoon, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields had said, “My goal this week is just to say ‘F it’ and go out there and play football how I know to play football.” That didn’t work out very well. Less than half of NFL fans now believe he should remain with the Bears.

Who gets the Rocky Mountain Blame?

One thing is certain: the Broncos are a mess right now. It’s just too bad there’s no longer a way to somehow blame it on John Elway.

This weekend’s games

Unsurprisingly, most NFL fans believe the Chiefs will prevail over the Jets on Sunday night. They also think the Broncos will beat the Bears. Maybe there is some hope for Denver after all.

Click here to see other recent survey results.