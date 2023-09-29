Let’s Argue: Rashee Rice is the Chiefs’ best wide receiver

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Rookie Rashee Rice is the best player in the wide receiver room.

Rice is the best receiver on the roster — Jakob Sheffield (@chiefsfan836) September 26, 2023

It wouldn’t be “Let’s Argue” if we didn’t discuss the wide receiver room. Typically, I’m seeing a ton of negative posts toward the receivers when deciphering which ones to use.

I did see more positive posts on the Kansas City Chiefs pass-catchers this week and for good reason. Yes, I understand it was the Chicago Bears, but you have to start somewhere.

Rashee Rice totaled five catches for 59 yards with two touchdowns (Wait, scratch the touchdowns because he was stopped at the 1-yard line twice).

Through three games, Rice leads all Chiefs receivers in targets, catches and yards after the catch. While it’s only been three games, this is significant because rookie receivers typically don’t produce in Andy Reid’s system.

Having said that, it’s way too early to crown anyone the best in this room. It’s truly wide open, and I expect it to remain that way for a while.

I do think it’s safe to say in a perfect world that Rice and Moore are the cornerstone pieces. After all, general manager Brett Veach selected both guys in the second round. If one of these guys hits, most would take it, but I think there’s a fair chance both guys end up being pretty good for a long time.

The Chiefs are fine at the wide receiver position.

We’re fine at WR. — Stephen the Martyr (@StM_1979) September 26, 2023

Let’s continue with the wide receivers here. And first, a shoutout to Stephen for making the correct take: the Chiefs are fine.

However, there is still a sector of the “Kingdom” that believes this team needs a bonafide No. 1 receiver. You would think that fresh after winning the Super Bowl without Tyreek Hill and JuJu Smith-Schuster being the No. 1 guy, we wouldn’t be seeing that line of thinking anymore.

As long as tight end Travis Kelce is here playing at a high level, you don’t need a true No. 1 receiver. And who’s to say Rice or Moore couldn’t turn into that one day?

I haven’t even mentioned Kadarius Toney, but it’s hard to rely on him considering his injury history. There’s no denying his talent when he’s out there on the field. During the Patrick Mahomes Era, I fully expect Veach to keep shooting shots at receivers in the draft year in and year out.

Will he ever pay big cash for a made man at receiver? I totally think he would, but I don’t see it happening until either Kelce declines or hangs up the cleats.

This early defensive success is only because of the first three opponents.

Our defense is still middle of the road just beating up on bad teams right now. — David Berry (@DavidWBerry) September 26, 2023

This is a bad take. Has this defense faced elite offenses every week? Of course not.

But the Detroit Lions were a top-five offense last year while having one of the best offensive lines in the league. The Chiefs held them to 14 points without Chris Jones.

Then this team went down to muggy Jacksonville and didn’t give up a single touchdown. While Trevor Lawrence and company haven’t lived up to the hype thus far, they were still able to reach the end zone in their other two games.

You’re not going to see me say anything positive about the Chicago Bears offense, but the Chiefs did what they were supposed to against the next opponent on the schedule.

We’ve seen this defense start off slow under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo year in and year out despite the opponent. This is why I struggle with nitpicking the offenses they’ve faced thus far. Just sit back and enjoy the best defense of the Mahomes era.

I like the newest power couple of Chiefs Kingdom.

I like Travis with Taylor — Kevin (@KalthoffKevin) September 26, 2023

There’s no way you thought I was getting out of here without talking alittle Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, right?

I know everyone has an opinion on this, but I don’t think it’s all that complex.

We’ve been clamoring for the national media to care about this team for decades. Some attention started coming this way when Andy Reid became head coach, but the team was still often overlooked despite making the playoffs consistently.

Insert Mahomes, and things started taking off instantly. He’s the Steph Curry of football with his exciting style of play. With the “Swifties” a part of Chiefs Kingdom, there’s no denying the fact your Chiefs are now “America’s Team.”

I say embrace it.