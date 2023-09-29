Madden Simulation: The Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

Both the Jets and Chiefs defenses came out amped up under the lights. The Jets forced the Chiefs to kick a field goal after Patrick Mahomes marched downfield.

Chiefs defensive linemen Chris Jones and Mike Danna each recorded sacks. Jones had to lunge laterally to sack Zach Wilson for an 8-yard loss. In the next play, Danna scared Wilson to run 19 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

End of first quarter: Chiefs 3, Jets 0

Second quarter

Missouri Western State University alum Greg Zurline kicked a field to tie the game at three a piece. Skyy Moore heard his number called, as Mahomes caught Moore on a streak of 18 yards out for the game's first touchdown. On that drive, Mahomes was 6 for 6 for 64 yards.

It was a pleasant surprise to see Wilson move down the field on 10 plays for 71 yards and capped it off with a touchdown with seven seconds to go in the quarter.

End of the second quarter: Chiefs 10, Jets 10

Third quarter

Chiefs defensive lineman Tershwan Wharton sacked Wilson on the first play of the third quarter. Newly-signed backup quarterback Trevor Sieman came in after the sack due to Wilson injuring his wrist.

In what could have been a turning point in the game, Mahomes was picked off by cornerback Sauce Gardner — but the Jets could only get a field goal. Before the end of the quarter, running back Isiah Pacheco's 9-yard run to the end zone put the Chiefs up 11.

End of the third quarter: Chiefs 24, Jets 13

Fourth quarter

The Jets’ first drive of the first quarter saw Wilson come back out to help lead the offense down the field, resulting in another three points from “Greg the Leg.”

Wilson might have wanted to stay off the field and away from Chris Jones, as in back-to-back plays, Jones sacked Wilson. One of those sacks was a safety to put the Chiefs back up two scores.

Final score: Chiefs 26, Jets 16

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 27/33, 232 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Zach Wilson 16/22, 132 yards, 1 TD

Trevor Siemian 9/12, 75 yards

Isiah Pacheco 17 att, 109 yards, 1 TD

Dalvin Cook 16 att, 86 yards

Allen Lazard 9 rec, 68 yards, 1 TD

Justin Watson 8 rec, 66 yards

Travis Kelce 5 rec, 73 yards

Garrett Wilson 7 rec, 56 yards

Chris Jones 6 solo, 3 TFL, 3 Sack 1 Saftey

Willie Gay 10 total, 6 solo

In Week 5, the Chiefs are heading northto take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. As always, we will see how things play out first inside the EA Universe.