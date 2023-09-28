Chiefs vs. Jets Thursday injury report: Nick Bolton misses fifth-straight practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs play the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Noah Gray TE Illness DNP DNP - - Nick Bolton LB Ankle DNP DNP - - Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder FP DNP - - Donovan Smith T Rib FP LP - - Kadarius Toney WR Toe LP LP - - Chris Jones DL Groin LP LP - - Isiah Pacheco RB Abdomen FP FP - - Justin Watson WR Ankle FP FP - - Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP FP - - Willie Gay LB Quad FP FP - - Nic Jones CB Hand FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP - - Mike Edwards S Bicep FP FP - - Bryan Cook S Elbow FP FP - -

Jets

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Wes Schweitzer G Concussion DNP DNP - - Tony Adams DB Hamstring DNP DNP - - Mekhi Becton OT Knee LP FP - - Breece Hall RB Knee LP FP - - Micheal Clemons DE Elbow FP - - - Greg Zuerlein K R. Groin FP FP - -

Some notes

Tight end Noah Gray (illness) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) were out of practice for the second straight day. Cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) missed practice but could be seen without a helmet and watching from the sideline.

