 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier Our newsletter from Pete Sweeney and others is delivered to your inbox three times a week with exclusive Chiefs analysis. Sign up today for a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Jets Thursday injury report: Nick Bolton misses fifth-straight practice

In Week 4, Kansas City travels to New Jersey for “Sunday Night Football.”

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs play the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Noah Gray TE Illness DNP DNP - -
Nick Bolton LB Ankle DNP DNP - -
Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder FP DNP - -
Donovan Smith T Rib FP LP - -
Kadarius Toney WR Toe LP LP - -
Chris Jones DL Groin LP LP - -
Isiah Pacheco RB Abdomen FP FP - -
Justin Watson WR Ankle FP FP - -
Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP FP - -
Willie Gay LB Quad FP FP - -
Nic Jones CB Hand FP FP - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP - -
Mike Edwards S Bicep FP FP - -
Bryan Cook S Elbow FP FP - -

Jets

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Wes Schweitzer G Concussion DNP DNP - -
Tony Adams DB Hamstring DNP DNP - -
Mekhi Becton OT Knee LP FP - -
Breece Hall RB Knee LP FP - -
Micheal Clemons DE Elbow FP - - -
Greg Zuerlein K R. Groin FP FP - -

Some notes

  • Tight end Noah Gray (illness) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) were out of practice for the second straight day. Cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) missed practice but could be seen without a helmet and watching from the sideline.
  • Both wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) were limited for the second straight day. The Chiefs backed off left tackle Donovan Smith (ribs), giving him a limited practice on Thursday.
  • Jets free safety Tony Adams (hamstring) suffered his injury in Week 2 and missed last week’s game. He was held out on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (knee) and running back Breece Hall (knee) were upgraded to full participants on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.

In This Stream

In Week 4, the Chiefs’ offense will face a tough test against the Jets’ defense

View all 14 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.