Chiefs vs. Jets Thursday injury report: Nick Bolton misses fifth-straight practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs play the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Donovan Smith
|T
|Rib
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Abdomen
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Bicep
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Jets
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Wes Schweitzer
|G
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Tony Adams
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Mekhi Becton
|OT
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Micheal Clemons
|DE
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|R. Groin
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- Tight end Noah Gray (illness) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) were out of practice for the second straight day. Cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) missed practice but could be seen without a helmet and watching from the sideline.
- Both wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) were limited for the second straight day. The Chiefs backed off left tackle Donovan Smith (ribs), giving him a limited practice on Thursday.
- Jets free safety Tony Adams (hamstring) suffered his injury in Week 2 and missed last week’s game. He was held out on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (knee) and running back Breece Hall (knee) were upgraded to full participants on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
