AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 4

This weekend, the (2-1) Kansas City Chiefs will be in New Jersey to take on the (1-2) New York Jets for “Sunday Night Football.”

But Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with an NFC North “Thursday Night Football” showdown between the (2-1) Detroit Lions and the (2-1) Green Bay Packers from the legendary Lambeau Field.

Since defeating the Chiefs 21-20 at Arrowhead during Week 1, the Lions collected a 37-31 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks (in overtime) before going on the road to grab a 20-6 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Packers opened their season with a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, registered a 25-24 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta — and then in their home opener, defeated the New Orleans Saints 18-17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are favored by 2.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 32-16-0

