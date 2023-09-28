AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 4

This weekend, the (2-1) Kansas City Chiefs will be in New Jersey to take on the (1-2) New York Jets for “Sunday Night Football.”
But Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with an NFC North “Thursday Night Football” showdown between the (2-1) Detroit Lions and the (2-1) Green Bay Packers from the legendary Lambeau Field.
Since defeating the Chiefs 21-20 at Arrowhead during Week 1, the Lions collected a 37-31 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks (in overtime) before going on the road to grab a 20-6 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Packers opened their season with a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, registered a 25-24 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta — and then in their home opener, defeated the New Orleans Saints 18-17.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are favored by 2.5 points.
Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 32-16-0
Poll
Which team wins Lions (2-1) at Packers (2-1)?
-
62%
Lions
-
37%
Packers
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 2 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Total
|32-16-0
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|35
|13
|0
|0.7292
|2
|1
|Jared Sapp
|33
|15
|0
|0.6875
|2
|4
|Pete Sweeney
|33
|15
|0
|0.6875
|4
|6
|John Dixon
|32
|16
|0
|0.6667
|5
|3
|Price Carter
|31
|16
|0
|0.6596
|5
|6
|Matt Stagner
|31
|16
|0
|0.6596
|5
|9
|Rocky Magaña
|31
|16
|0
|0.6596
|8
|6
|Stephen Serda
|30
|18
|0
|0.6250
|9
|10
|Ashley Justice
|29
|19
|0
|0.6042
|10
|5
|Kramer Sansone
|28
|20
|0
|0.5833
|10
|11
|Nate Christensen
|28
|20
|0
|0.5833
|12
|12
|Maurice Elston
|18
|14
|0
|0.5625
|13
|13
|Dakota Watson
|25
|23
|0
|0.5208
