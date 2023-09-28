 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier Our newsletter from Pete Sweeney and others is delivered to your inbox three times a week with exclusive Chiefs analysis. Sign up today for a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 4

The Chiefs play the Jets on Sunday night — but the action opens with the Lions at the Packers on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Detriot Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

This weekend, the (2-1) Kansas City Chiefs will be in New Jersey to take on the (1-2) New York Jets for “Sunday Night Football.”

But Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with an NFC North “Thursday Night Footballshowdown between the (2-1) Detroit Lions and the (2-1) Green Bay Packers from the legendary Lambeau Field.

Since defeating the Chiefs 21-20 at Arrowhead during Week 1, the Lions collected a 37-31 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks (in overtime) before going on the road to grab a 20-6 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Packers opened their season with a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, registered a 25-24 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta — and then in their home opener, defeated the New Orleans Saints 18-17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are favored by 2.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 32-16-0

Poll

Which team wins Lions (2-1) at Packers (2-1)?

view results
  • 62%
    Lions
    (71 votes)
  • 37%
    Packers
    (42 votes)
113 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 10-6-0
Week 2 picks 12-4-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Total 32-16-0

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Ron Kopp Jr. 35 13 0 0.7292
2 1 Jared Sapp 33 15 0 0.6875
2 4 Pete Sweeney 33 15 0 0.6875
4 6 John Dixon 32 16 0 0.6667
5 3 Price Carter 31 16 0 0.6596
5 6 Matt Stagner 31 16 0 0.6596
5 9 Rocky Magaña 31 16 0 0.6596
8 6 Stephen Serda 30 18 0 0.6250
9 10 Ashley Justice 29 19 0 0.6042
10 5 Kramer Sansone 28 20 0 0.5833
10 11 Nate Christensen 28 20 0 0.5833
12 12 Maurice Elston 18 14 0 0.5625
13 13 Dakota Watson 25 23 0 0.5208

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.