Chiefs’ returner Montrell Washington happy with new role: ‘I enjoyed everything about it’

The Kansas City Chiefs’ newest return man offered an immediate impact during last Sunday’s 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

Second-year pro Montrell Washington was elevated from the team’s practice squad for the game as wide receiver (and kick returner) Richie James was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list (injured reserve) on Saturday. He fielded three punts against Chicago, returning the longest of the day for 23 yards to put Kansas City in plus territory.

“I enjoyed everything about it,” smiled Washington, speaking to reporters on Wednesday about his first experience in a Chiefs uniform. “I’m just playing my role. My role is to be a return man. I can do that.”

2022’s fifth-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos helped fill the void left by James and wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who had been declared questionable for Sunday’s game with a toe injury.

“Being a punt returner, you’re the spark,” noted Washington of his role. “You start the offense… You’ve got to be a spark when you go back there. So just the fact that I was able to get guys excited [and] ready to go out there and make plays? Then that’s my job. That’s all I wanted to do.”

Last season in Denver, Washington played in 15 games under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, returning 32 punts for an average of eight and a half yards per attempt — along with 18 kickoffs where he averaged 18.9 yards per return.

Originally signed to the practice squad after the final cutdown from training camp, Washington was activated to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

“Came in and signed the papers,” he smiled. “I was shocked, myself; I’m not gonna lie.”

Washington’s very happy about this change in his career.

“We’ve got great receivers,” he said of his new teammates. “So for me to be able to go out there, return the ball and get good field position for those guys… you can’t ask for more.”