Question: "When you look on tape what are you seeing from Zach Wilson and the (Jets) offense?"#Chiefs Willie Gay: "A team that wants to run the ball..." pic.twitter.com/FDvyZVBzOL — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) September 27, 2023

Asked about quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets offense, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. said that he sees a “team that wants to run the ball.”

Did Gay say anything wrong? Weigh in below.