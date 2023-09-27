Chiefs vs. Jets Wednesday injury report: Chris Jones, Kadarius Toney limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs play the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Groin
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Donovan Smith
|T
|Rib
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Abdomen
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Bicep
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Jets
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Wes Schweitzer
|G
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Tony Adams
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mekhi Becton
|OT
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Micheal Clemons
|DE
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|R. Groin
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The official injury report confirmed what we already knew when it came to Kansas City’s absences, with tight end Noah Gray (illness) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) out of practice (more on that here).
- Both wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) were limited, which correlates with their peculiar usage against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.
- The Chiefs also listed 10 full participants, which means the training staff had to be awfully busy as the week began at 1 Arrowhead Drive.
- Jets free safety Tony Adams (hamstring) suffered his injury in Week 2 and missed last week’s game. He was held out on Wednesday. Limited participants, offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (knee) and running back Breece Hall (knee) are worth monitoring.
