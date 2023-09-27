 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chiefs vs. Jets Wednesday injury report: Chris Jones, Kadarius Toney limited

In Week 4, Kansas City travels to New Jersey for “Sunday Night Football.”

By Pete Sweeney
Minnesota Vikings v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs play the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Noah Gray TE Illness DNP - - -
Nick Bolton LB Ankle DNP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Toe LP - - -
Chris Jones DL Groin LP - - -
Donovan Smith T Rib FP - - -
Isiah Pacheco RB Abdomen FP - - -
Justin Watson WR Ankle FP - - -
Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP - - -
Willie Gay LB Quad FP - - -
Nic Jones CB Hand FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -
Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder FP - - -
Mike Edwards S Bicep FP - - -
Bryan Cook S Elbow FP - - -

Jets

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Wes Schweitzer G Concussion DNP - - -
Tony Adams DB Hamstring DNP - - -
Mekhi Becton OT Knee LP - - -
Breece Hall RB Knee LP - - -
Micheal Clemons DE Elbow FP - - -
Greg Zuerlein K R. Groin FP - - -

Some notes

  • The official injury report confirmed what we already knew when it came to Kansas City’s absences, with tight end Noah Gray (illness) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) out of practice (more on that here).
  • Both wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) were limited, which correlates with their peculiar usage against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.
  • The Chiefs also listed 10 full participants, which means the training staff had to be awfully busy as the week began at 1 Arrowhead Drive.
  • Jets free safety Tony Adams (hamstring) suffered his injury in Week 2 and missed last week’s game. He was held out on Wednesday. Limited participants, offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (knee) and running back Breece Hall (knee) are worth monitoring.

