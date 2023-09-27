Chiefs vs. Jets Wednesday injury report: Chris Jones, Kadarius Toney limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs play the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Noah Gray TE Illness DNP - - - Nick Bolton LB Ankle DNP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Toe LP - - - Chris Jones DL Groin LP - - - Donovan Smith T Rib FP - - - Isiah Pacheco RB Abdomen FP - - - Justin Watson WR Ankle FP - - - Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP - - - Willie Gay LB Quad FP - - - Nic Jones CB Hand FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - - Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder FP - - - Mike Edwards S Bicep FP - - - Bryan Cook S Elbow FP - - -

Jets

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Wes Schweitzer G Concussion DNP - - - Tony Adams DB Hamstring DNP - - - Mekhi Becton OT Knee LP - - - Breece Hall RB Knee LP - - - Micheal Clemons DE Elbow FP - - - Greg Zuerlein K R. Groin FP - - -

Some notes