Chiefs make 5 roster moves, announce 2 won’t practice Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced five roster moves on Wednesday, beginning with backup offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho being placed on injured reserve (IR). According to head coach Andy Reid, Wanogho tore his quad during Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

The Chiefs already had an open roster spot prior to Wanogho’s IR placement. So with the open two spots, they signed wide receiver/returner Montrell Washington and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson to the 53-man roster. On Monday, Reid revealed that moving forward, Washington would be the kick returner following Richie James’ placement on injured reserve on Saturday.

At this stage, Washington is focusing on special teams more so than the offense.

“We’re working him in there,” said Reid of Washington’s potential offensive role. “He takes some practice reps. We’ll just see how that goes. He’s new to [the offense]. His main focus, though, is returner — but he can do both.”

Dickerson saw defensive snaps in Week 1 and Week 2 but not in Week 3. He has four tackles (one solo) on the season to date.

Dickerson and Washington’s vacant practice squad spots were filled by former UCLA wide receiver Chase Cota (who spent the summer as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions) and former Colorado wide receiver Daniel Arias (who spent the summer as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals).

Injury updates

The Chiefs revealed that linebacker Nick Bolton would miss his fourth straight practice on Wednesday due to his lingering ankle injury. Tight end Noah Gray is also not practicing due to illness.

With regard to James — who went in IR with an MCL injury — Reid added that the wide recevier is not necessarily out for the entire season